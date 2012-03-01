In the Cut is not a new film, but many of you won’t have seen it, and some who saw it when it opened in 2003, amid critical abuse, should think of seeing it again. Then it may become new, beautiful and very disturbing. So, in the wake of the annual hysteria over our current movies, let me recall an “old” masterpiece, all the more resonant in that it was largely missed by the people whose business it is to guide us in what to see.

Frannie lives in New York where she teaches English at a run-down college. She is good-looking, but she is forty-two; or whatever age Meg Ryan was when she played the part. Going to the bathroom in a bar she discovers a woman giving head to a man. Frannie cannot see his face, but the man knows she is watching and he might guess that Frannie has noticed the tattoo on his arm. Later a woman is found dead, murdered and cut up; the head is in Frannie’s garden. It seems to be the woman she saw in the bathroom. A police detective (Mark Ruffalo) comes to call, and an instant combative attraction forms between him and Frannie, though he has a tattoo as well.

Frannie is a woman alone (save for her half-sister who lives nearby), experienced yet vulnerable. She reads the poems put up in subway cars and she is lonely. But she is brave and a gambler, like her sister who lives in an apartment above a striptease joint. Sometimes Frannie masturbates, and as she develops an affair with the detective she is treading on dangerous ground: The sexual satisfaction—seen and felt in authentically erotic sequences—does not soften the detective or make him less of a suspect in Frannie’s mind.

It’s important to know that this is a film made by women. Jane Campion directed it, from a novel by Susannah Moore, and the film was produced by Nicole Kidman, who was originally set to play Frannie. For some time, Campion, Moore, and Kidman worked on the script together, but then late in the day Kidman dropped out and Meg Ryan was hired in her place. I have no doubt that Kidman would have been very good in the part, but it belongs to Ryan now, and you feel she has a sadder, more battered, less wide-eyed or confident gaze than Kidman. You believe the sex matters to Ryan, in ways she can’t articulate, and you attribute her nakedness to a kind of unguarded or candid sensuality, a fatalism, and a lack of ego or any pretense at glamour. It is a power that does not frighten her, and she is not afraid to show it to the detective. Her body is exceptional, but Ryan looks her age, and Kidman has sometimes resisted that implacable pressure.