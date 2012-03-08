Just over a week ago, at the Chardon High School near Cleveland, Ohio, a seventeen-year-old youth opened fire on fellow students: Six were wounded and three have died. A teacher said it was important to get the rest of the students back to school to “show that terror and evil do not win out.” Such things keep happening, and people make brave, encouraging, and ridiculous statements. So there’s a lot to talk about in this striking but frustrating film, one that’s good enough in some respects to amount to a serious failure.

It comes from a novel, by Lionel Shriver (who was born Mary Anne Shriver), and it is scripted and directed by Lynne Ramsay, whose last feature film in 2002 was the remarkable Morvern Callar, in which Samantha Morton played a young woman who claims to be the author of a novel written by her boyfriend who has just killed himself. The novel of We Need to Talk About Kevin was set in Britain, but the movie has been transposed to the American provinces—it was filmed in Connecticut, but no place is named. Kevin is the sixteen-year-old son of Eva and Franklin (John C. Reilly), and one day he goes to school with his weapon of choice and kills an unnamed number of kids. Lionel Shriver’s novel was composed as a series of letters from Eva to Franklin after the massacre, and after they have become estranged. The film has a different structure, which I won’t spoil, but it has the effect of the novel in that the sensibility, the grief, and the near-madness of the mother is its core.

Eva is played by Tilda Swinton, who is also one of 21 producers on the project. I should add that I have had a modest friendship with Swinton over the years, and I offer that not just as an admission of possible bias, but as a way of going to one of the great problems with the movie. Tilda Swinton has to be counted as a late bloomer: She is 51 now, and this is the best performance she has delivered yet, utterly self-effacing in that there is no attempt to enlist movie glamour; she is committed to the emotional depths of a ghastly experience, and consistently intelligent. But that’s where the difficulty starts.

You don’t have to know Swinton’s background to grasp her quality of mind and spirit. No matter how she lets herself look on screen or in still photographs, a blazing independence shines forth. Of course, she is not “ordinary” in her looks: She is tall, her hair is red, gold, or merely luminous, and she can easily seem like a pale icon from dream or fairy-tale (as well as a fashionista). But, as here, she is willing to look wretched and morally exhausted. Swinton has an amiable nature, but she is fierce, forthright, and pledged to her own intelligence. This brings up an awkward and delicate point: She would not marry, let alone live with John C. Reilly for more than a weekend.