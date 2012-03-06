Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum aren’t the only ones facing voters this Super Tuesday. Ohio Representative Dennis Kucinich is one of eleven incumbents in Congress who will be fighting to keep their seats as a result of redistricting. Current polls suggest that Kucinich will lose to fellow Democratic Congressman Marcy Kaptur. But if today marks the end of Kucinich’s political career, no one can claim it was a boring ride. From quixotic Presidential runs, to UFO sightings, to impeachment proceedings upon impeachment proceedings, TNR takes a look back:

Presidential ambitions (2004 and 2008)

Kucinich rose to national prominence after two consecutive presidential campaigns. In 2004, he ran for the Democrat nomination on a platform of troop withdrawal from the War in Iraq and universal healthcare. But Kucinich didn't get above single-digit support in most of the primary races. Despite the big losses, Kucinich campaigned until the very end, endorsing Senator John Kerry just days before the Democratic Convention.



In 2008, Kucinich tried again for the presidency—on a similar anti-war platform—but he fared even worse than he did in 2004. The Ohio Democrat wasn’t even included in many debates because of his dismal showing in Iowa and dropped out of the race in late January.

Support for Assad (June 2011)

Kucinich raised the ire of Republicans, Democrats, and anyone who opposes brutal dictators when he flew to Syria last summer to meet with Bashar al-Assad. Syria’s state media duly quoted Kucinich saying “President al-Assad is highly loved and appreciated by the Syrians.” The Congressman later said this was a “mistranslation”, though he hasn’t yet thought it necessary to apologize for supporting Bashar’s regime.

Impeachment of Dick Cheney (April 2007)

Kucinich twice introduced an impeachment resolution against Dick Cheney, charging the then-V.P. with deceiving the American people about WMD in Iraq, lying about Iraq’s relationship with al Qaeda, and unjustly threatening Iran. Both times, however, the bill failed to make it out of the House Judiciary Committee.