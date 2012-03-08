Yes, we know we’re tempting fate. But we figure there’s a 50 percent chance Obama will get reelected, and in any case he needs an agenda to campaign on. So we’ve asked a number of TNR writers to explain what they think Obama should focus on for the next four years if he wins in November. Click here to read the collected contributions.

During the last presidential campaign, I swooningly predicted that Barack Obama would be our first civil libertarian president. Of course, I was wrong, and the last three years have offered plenty of disappointments in the president’s record on privacy and national security. But if Obama wins a second term, I hope reelection gives him the freedom to redeem that unfulfilled promise.

What would a second term focused on civil liberties look like? There are a few obvious, and relatively straightforward, steps for Obama to take: He should care enough about the judiciary to appoint committed civil libertarian judges and justices, and he should instruct his Justice Department to stop taking unnecessarily broad and illiberal positions on privacy (such as the claim in U.S. v. Jones, thankfully rejected by the Supreme Court, 9-0, that we have “no reasonable expectations of privacy” in public places.)

But in the age of Google and Facebook, regulatory agencies have more control over free speech and privacy than any Supreme Court justice—which means that appointing committed civil libertarians to these agencies should be one of Obama’s primary goals. That could have prevented one of the unnecessary privacy Chernobyls of Obama’s first term: his embrace of the naked body scanners at airports, which was followed by an about-face when a national outcry (inspired by the immortal protest “Don’t touch my junk!”) led the Transportation Security Administration to discover that the scanners could be retrofitted to scramble the naked images into a blob-like avatar. But regulators who had any interest in civil liberties could have avoided this disaster from the start: The “blob machine” alternative had been obvious since 2002, when designers at the Pacific Northwest Laboratories first publicized a range of scanning machine technologies. Unfortunately, the privacy office at the Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for evaluating the privacy impact of national security technologies, failed to demand the less invasive technology when it first approved the machines.