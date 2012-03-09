Chris Hughes

Publisher & Editor-in-Chief, The New Republic

Throughout TNR’s history, this publication’s animating ideal has been a belief in the value of high-minded magazine journalism: analysis, storytelling, criticism, and crusading that is witty, intelligent, moving, serious, and, perhaps above all, immensely fun to read. It’s the reason that generations of readers have fallen in love with the magazine, and the reason that the people who work here are so passionate about what we do. When I became the editor of TNR in late 2010, I said that I wanted to double-down on this ideal of beautifully crafted journalism. At a time when everyone else was writing quicker and shorter, or emphasizing aggregation, I wanted us to be the publication that, more than any other, fought for an idealistic vision of what magazine journalism can and should be. And, with every print issue that my amazing colleagues and I work on, with every edition of our daily web magazine that we put out, this is what we have been trying to do.

When I first met Chris in November of last year, I was immediately struck by how much he believed in this kind of journalism. About halfway through our lunch, it was clear to me that this was someone who should be involved with TNR. We continued to talk, and a few weeks later, I introduced him to Larry Grafstein, the chairman of our ownership group, who felt the same way. The end result is the announcement you are reading now.

For all of us at TNR—and, really, for anyone who believes in the enduring value of intellectual magazine journalism—this is a wonderful day. My colleagues and I can’t wait to work with Chris to bring the vision of magazine journalism we all share to more and more readers, and to continue the process of figuring out how this kind of journalism can thrive in the age of the Internet and the iPad. It’s a big challenge, but it’s the mission we’ve set for ourselves. And we couldn’t be more excited to pursue that mission with Chris.

Richard Just

Editor, The New Republic

We are delighted to welcome Chris Hughes to the top of The New Republic masthead. As we approach the centennial year of this remarkable institution, we believe that he will bring extraordinary talent and commitment to the ideas and causes we value. He not only has a track record of success but also possesses a keen appreciation of our calling. With Chris’s leadership TNR will pursue its longstanding, ongoing mission of helping to define liberalism while contributing to the American project. You will all enjoy getting to know him and you will learn, as we have, that he is a special individual.

TNR has been fortunate over the decades to have enjoyed superb stewardship. I would personally like to thank Bill Ackman, Michael Alter, Gerry Cardinale, Allen Chin, John Driscoll, Gary Mueller, Mike Rancilio, Eric Schwartz, and Charles Stevenson for their counsel and support these last few years. While the outstanding work you see comes from the splendid editorial staff led by Richard Just and Leon Wieseltier, these Advisory Board members have shepherded TNR through the toughest media environment in memory and enabled it to emerge stronger than ever.

Of course, as we usher in an exciting new era we take a moment to express our collective gratitude to Martin Peretz, who has been and will continue to be a legendary force in American letters and, more than that, a wonderful friend. Under his guidance TNR has been left more often than right and right more often than wrong. Marty has also been a selfless mentor to generations of leading writers and editors. Si monumentum requiris, circumspice.

Laurence Grafstein

Chairman, TNR Advisory Board