Pawlenty’s inner circle had been split over whether to press Romney on health care so soon, and the candidate’s ambivalence reflected that tension. “I don’t think Republicans, who were desperately anxious to beat Obama, wanted early in the fight to see blood drawn against the front-runner,” says Vin Weber, another Pawlenty adviser. “They wanted these guys to introduce themselves … Pawlenty got up there and understood it.” The problem was that, having telegraphed the attack the day before, Pawlenty suddenly looked weak and indecisive. He would never quite recover and dropped out of the race in August.

Just as Pawlenty was exiting the race, the field was gaining another candidate intent on lashing Romney for his health care sins: Texas Governor Rick Perry. Perry’s advisers noticed that the paperback version of Romney’s campaign manifesto, No Apology, omitted a clause from the original edition enthusing that the success of his Massachusetts health care reform plan could be replicated for “everyone in the country.” The Perry campaign believed the discrepancy would undercut Romney’s insistence that he never intended to take the plan national.

Like Pawlenty, however, the Perry high command suffered from a certain ambivalence about overplaying the accusation, at least in the early going. The campaign assumed its first strategic imperative was to emerge as the conservative alternative to Romney. Then, once the field had narrowed, it could expose Romney’s flaws. “You basically have seven non-Romney candidates running against Romney. Everyone wants to repeal Obamacare and blames Romneycare for being its father,” says Perry’s former chief strategist, David Carney. “It’s hard to differentiate yourself when everyone agrees … As soon as it gets to one or two non-Romney candidates, you have time to make that case.”

It was only in December, after his poll numbers had sagged for several months, that Perry mounted a frontal attack on Romney’s curious book-editing habits during a debate. (Perry had mentioned the book in an earlier debate, but it was in response to a Romney accusation about Perry’s own book, and he didn’t home in on the individual mandate.) It was at this point that something truly freakish happened. Romney took such umbrage at the charge of being a crypto mandate-supporter that he bet Perry “ten thousand bucks” it was false. The response proved to be a perverse form of genius—so strange and tin-eared that it instantly displaced any discussion of the original accusation. “It totally overshadowed it,” says Carney. “We sent out a picture [to reporters], a pdf. It had the two books with the two pages and the line completely deleted … It was totally clear. Not a single person wrote about it.”

In truth, Carney’s pdf wasn’t quite a slam dunk. The language Romney edited out of his book was incriminating, but vague on whether Romney merely wanted to replicate the results of his Massachusetts plan or both the results and the means. To really make the case that Romney was an Obama-esque mandate zealot, a rival campaign would need something like the material Buzzfeed finally publicized. In the USA Today op-ed, Romney wrote that “the lessons we learned in Massachusetts could help Washington” fix the health care system and described the individual mandate as one of those lessons. In a “Meet the Press” appearance that Buzzfeed flagged, Romney clearly proposed scaling up the Massachusetts approach. “We have a model that worked,” he said. “We can do it for the nation.”