In every way it is regrettable—that three horses have died in the making of Luck over a period of twelve weeks; and that the slowly developing series is going to be cut off, not exactly in its prime, but with glimpses of that glow in the distance. No one writing a piece like this, or producing a television series, is going to be blunt enough to say, “Well, of course, you’re going to lose some horses, that’s part of racing.” The official figures report that at American tracks in the last ten years 5,000 horses have had to be put down because of injuries too extensive to be treated.

You may recall the name “Barbaro.” As a three-year-old he won the Kentucky Derby of 2006 and then two weeks later in the Preakness he broke three bones in his right hind leg. His owners did not give up on him. The horse had six operations and he lived another eight months before his laminitis (severe and feverish inflammation) was so bad that he was euthanized in January 2007. Does that sound like a movie? Well, Universal thought so, and a project to be called Gone Like the Wind was set in motion, though it seems to have been pulled up lame for the moment.

Ironically, and perhaps to avert possible problems, Luck has as one of its subplots a sort of romance between Dustin Hoffman’s Ace Bernstein and Claire Lachay (Joan Allen), who looks after old, beat-up and forlorn horses. There are several problems to this relationship, but this is the most germane: the romantic scene between Ace and a horse he half-owns was far more beguiling than anything with Claire.

And here we come to a larger regret over Luck’s withdrawal. I wrote about the show when it opened (after all, it had David Milch and Michael Mann as co-executive producers). I found it hard to follow and harder to hear at first—very few concessions were made to the old idea that dialogue is information. There was no hint of where the show was going, and we do not have much training in that vagueness on television. But I persevered, along with some four million others. That is the total viewing figure HBO reports, including on-demand screenings, though the most recent episode was apparently down to half-a-million for the live showing on Sunday night. I have become more relaxed with its disconnected storylines. Above all, I have grown fond of the four deadbeat trackies whose Pick Six success prompts them to buy a horse. All they do it seems is live in adjoining motel rooms, eat fast food, whine and snarl at each other and live a life committed to horses, gambling and luck. The leader of this group, Marcus (Kevin Dunn), is dying, and he tolerates Renzo (Ritchie Coster) and Lonnie (Ian Hart), while he tries to steer Jerry (Jason Gedrick) away from playing poker at the casino. Jerry is the nearest the show has to a romantic male lead and he has just found a girl at the casino and had rather novel sex with her in his car.