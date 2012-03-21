In his article “The Great Legal Paradox of Our Times: How Civil Libertarians Strengthened the National Security State”, Professor Jack Goldsmith credits Michael Ratner and the Center for Constitutional Rights for initiating—and consistently sustaining—challenges to the Bush Administration’s Guantanamo Bay detention and torture practices, while suggesting that Ratner and CCR may be experiencing regret about the ultimate outcome of its campaign.

Quite to the contrary, the Center for Constitutional Rights is extremely proud of its decision to challenge the Bush Administration’s outrageous actions in Guantanamo Bay, premised as they were on a legal claim that the President could create an island prison beyond the law where the U.S. military was free to indefinitely and secretly detain and torture individuals—and lie about it—outside of any constraints of United States or international human rights law. Responding to this shocking arrogation of Executive power was a courageous act then and, in hindsight, CCR would not hesitate again to take such a clear stance in favor of fundamental human rights. In this struggle to restore the rule of law, CCR stands alongside literally thousands of courageous lawyers from every practice area and region of the country—as well as with activists and conscientious citizens.

Beyond, as Professor Goldsmith acknowledges, achieving several dramatic victories in the courts, litigation and advocacy by CCR and this broad coalition have reunited hundreds of detainees with their families, brought glimmers of hope to men suffering in intolerable conditions, exposed a legacy of torture and abuse by government officials and overall, created a record of U.S. crimes and abuses for history to review—a record that simply could not have been developed absent the decision to file the first habeas corpus petitions in 2002.

Professor Goldsmith correctly observes that our three branches of government have acquiesced in and further legitimated some still-troubling aspects of indefinite detention and have dismissed our efforts to obtain accountability for torture. However, we certainly disagree with Professor Goldsmith that this dramatic, substantive departure from U.S. constitutional norms somehow represents a proper functioning of separation of powers; indeed, we continue to fight efforts to further diminish fundamental human rights in the name of a seemingly limitless fight against terrorism.