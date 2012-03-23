The Affordable Care isn’t the only reason these businesses are changing their ways. Remember, Baptist Health started its experiment began more than a year before the Affordable Care Act became law. But where past efforts at improving the delivery health care stalled after a few years, this one seems to be intensifying. In a recent survey by the Advisory Board, just 16 percent of hospital systems said they had similar payment systems in place. But, as Kliff notes, 75 percent said they expected to have such systems within the next two years.

Maybe the clearest sign of change is on the bottom line: Medicare spending has been coming in lower than projections. The recession had something to do with that. For the last few years, people were cutting back on medical care, just like they were cutting back on other expenses. But Paul Ginsburg and Chapin White, two widely respected experts from the relentlessly non-partisan Center on the Study of Health System Change argue that slow growth explains only part of the change. Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine recently, they suggested the Affordable Care Act—and the incentives its putting in place—are a major reason Medicare is starting to save money.

Harvard's David Cutler, another highly respected economist, has been saying this was possible for a long time. “It is absolutely not just the recession,” Cutler, who was an original architect of what became the Affordable Care Act, said via e-mail. “The ACA is having an impact, as are changes like greater cost sharing. There is a real question as to whether we are entering an era of low cost growth.”

It’s far, far too soon to know the full impact of these changes—or whether they will really last. And the law, as a whole, could have plenty of negative effects. Death panels are a fantasy and mass disruptions of employer insurance seem unlikely, but implementation problems, particularly in states unenthusiastic about carrying out the law, are entirely realistic. And as surely as there will be some winners, there will be some losers, in the health care industry and in the public at large (just as there is in the status quo).

Nor is it obvious that the early benefits, particularly those on the delivery side, will make a difference politically. Although the White House and the Obama campaign have been promoting health care reform aggressively in the last two weeks, Obama himself made no special effort to mark the anniversary on Friday. One reason: His advocacy of the law doesn’t seem to help its popularity.

That may change during the campaign, once Obama can counter-punch against Republicans whose explicit goal is to take health insurance away from both the people who would get it under the Affordable Care Act and some who already have it. For now, though, popular health care remains a dream—even as successful health care reform starts, slowly but surely, to become reality.

