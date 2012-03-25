In addition, while the courts have given the government similarly broad authority to do whatever is “necessary and proper” to carry out its duties, it has identified a few limits to that power, too—and, once again, the mandate seems to fall comfortably within them. Recent cases, involving most of the justices who will be on the bench this week, have suggested regulations that are “reasonably related” and “rationally adapted” to legitimate goals are constitutional. And the mandate, which makes possible regulations guaranteeing access to health insurance for all people, would appear to meet standard easily. (This is, arguably, the strongest argument for the law.)

But put that aside—and put aside the question of whether, as the government asserts, the mandate is also a legitimate use of the power to tax. Focus instead on this question of the limiting principle, because at least some conservatives believe it to be important and at least some commentators believe this is a problem for the government. Can the government identify one? Can it draw a line that justifies the mandate but still provides some constraints on federal action?

Actually, it more or less has, although I'm not quite sure it's put it that way: Government may regulate what the plaintiffs call "inactivity" when it is merely a prelude to an inevitable activity that government has the right to regulate. Since getting sick and consuming medical services is inevitable, and since even (most of) the law's critics acknowledge the government can regulate the way sick people pay for their medical care, the mandate is acceptable.

A government mandate to buy broccoli would not satisfy this limiting principle, because not everybody will eventually consume broccoli. Similarly, a government mandate to buy a GM car might not pass muster because not everybody will eventually buy a GM car. Broader mandates, on the other hand, might work. Congress could, for example, force everybody to obtain food vouchers, join a grocery club, or demonstrate they had plans for paying for their food—paying some sort of fine if they did not. And Congress might be able to pass a law requiring everybody to get a car, obtain a transit pass, or, again, pay a fee to offset the costs of future transportation.

These would be constitutional because everybody really does need to eat—and everybody, or almost everybody, has to get places from time to time. Of course, such laws would also be really stupid. Congress can, presumably, find better ways of preventing hunger and providing adequate transportation. But, as Justice Elena Kagan noted at her confirmation hearings, the constitution doesn’t prohibit stupid laws—only ones that violate liberty.

Again, all of this may be beside the point. The government won’t need to give a new limiting principle if the justices think the mandate falls within existing constraints on the commerce and “necessary and proper” clauses—or if they believe it’s a legitimate exercise of the government’s authority to tax. But if the justices are still craving a new limiting principle, because they are honestly torn about what to do or simply need an excuse for upholding the law, one is there for the taking.

Whether they think it's enough, or whether they really care, is obviously another matter entirely.

Note: I'll be filing dispatches about the case all week. My colleague Jeff Rosen—who is, unlike me, a real legal expert—will be weighing in, too. But if you want to read more, I'd highly recommend the ACA litigation blog. Also, I updated this item to clarify what the government was saying in its briefs.

