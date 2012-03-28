Several people are calling the Supreme Court sessions on the Affordable Care Act the most important since Bush v. Gore. The case is certainly critically important to the fate of the law, and with it the future of health care, the federal budget, and perhaps the U.S. economy. But you know what’s not riding on the Court’s decision, despite plenty of hype? The 2012 election. The truth is that the decision in this case will likely have little or no effect on Obama v. Romney.

There are two reasons for this. First, most events have much less staying power than we expect they do. Even truly important events—take, for example, the September 11 attacks—fade. Of course, events can have lasting effects, including electoral impact, even after we stop being aware of them. But it’s not at all hard to find a half dozen or more events that are said to be election-changing when they happen, only to disappear without a trace months later. No, Barack Obama’s church didn’t wind up dominating the November 2008 election; nor did how many houses John McCain owned. Or, for a (slightly!) more substantive issue: Remember when everyone cared so much about the federal government’s credit rating? When was the last time that was mentioned? The Supreme Court will likely decide the fate of ACA in June, some five months before Election Day; there will be dozens of headlines between decision day and when voters go to the polls. Unless one of the candidates puts a lot of effort into keeping it in the news, it’s not going to be on people’s minds.

The second reason is just that the room for influencing the vote is much less than some believe. Most voters are partisans, and are going to vote on that basis (that includes those who say they are independent but lean to one party, who tend to behave just like weak partisans do). For swing voters, health care reform must compete with everything else: the economy, the death of bin Laden and the continuing war in Afghanistan, and whatever smaller issues affect them personally. Indeed, this was already visible among Republicans during the presidential nomination battle. If ACA was really a make-or-break priority, there’s no way that Mitt Romney would have emerged as the GOP pick. That’s not to say that people don’t care about it; it’s just that they care about it as a function of, say, disliking Barack Obama. For a large number of opponents, if it wasn’t health care, it would be something else.

Some people may, in fact, care enough about health care reform that it will affect their vote. But I’m even more skeptical of the idea that anyone cares about the Constitutional issues that the Court will be discussing. I can’t imagine there are more than a handful of people who basically support the ideas behind ACA but are reluctant to approve of the law—and thus support the president—unless it receives a SCOTUS seal of approval.