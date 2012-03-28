If there was one thing of which I was certain going into this week’s Supreme Court hearings, it was that, at worst, the justices would strike down the individual mandate and related coverage positions. In other words, they’d get rid of requirements that insurers cover everybody at a uniform price, on the theory those reforms don’t work without the mandate. But the other major pieces of the law – the expansion of Medicaid to cover 15 million people, the changes to the way Medicare pays hospitals, and so on – would stay.

After this morning’s oral arguments, I am not certain of that anymore.

I’m not saying a wholesale invalidation is probable. In fact, I’m not even saying invalidation of the mandate is probable. I really don’t want to hazard guesses or predictions about what the justices will decide.

But the conservative judges asked questions suggesting they were at least contemplating throwing out other portions of the law – and maybe the whole thing – if they rule against the mandate. And, yes, that included Justice Anthony Kennedy, on whose vote the mandate itself appears now to depend.