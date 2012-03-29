[Guest post by Perry Stein and Simon Meiners]

The three-day marathon Supreme Court hearing on Obamacare is over and, to no one’s surprise, Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t say a word. The justice has long-been famous for his silence on the bench, having spoken just once since 2006. We decided to determine precisely how many times Thomas has spoken during oral arguments since he joined the bench in 1991. The task seemed pretty simple: just search through the Supreme Court transcripts. But due to the quirks of the Court’s archival history, it turned out to be nearly impossible.

We soon learned that until 2004, the Supreme Court’s official transcripts of oral arguments didn’t identify the speaking justices by name. The judges’ comments on these documents were anonymously attributed—just preceded by a generic “QUESTION” or “UNKNOWN SPEAKER”—leaving us to wonder why this seemingly key piece of information was purposely omitted from such historical documents.

Kathleen Arberg, spokeswoman for the U.S Supreme Court, said she doesn’t know why judges’ names were previously omitted from the transcripts, and she isn’t sure what prompted the policy change to include their names in 2004. Arguments were only sporadically transcribed before 1968, she said. During the first years when the Supreme Court officially started transcribing oral arguments the justices and attorneys were identified by name. From 1972-2004 the attorneys were named in the transcripts but not the justices. So if you wanted to know which robed figure said what, without listening to the tapes, you were out of luck.