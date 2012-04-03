What does “deep blue” mean in this film, or in the Terence Rattigan play that has prompted a movie from Terrence Davies sixty years later? Deep blue is no small matter; it’s not just Miles Davis doing “Kind of Blue,” William Gass’s book On Being Blue, a nickname for IBM, or Lucian Freud’s painting, “Man in a Blue Scarf.” Four out of ten people name blue as their favorite color. So I have always wanted more from The Deep Blue Sea than it ever delivers.

Rattigan was the leading English playwright during the war and into the early 1950s, before the disruptions of John Osborne and Harold Pinter. He was a paragon for those who preferred theatre genteel and conventional. Rattigan admitted that he wrote for “Aunt Edna,” ladies of a certain age and class looking for an evening (or a matinee) at the theatre in which resignation and repressed emotions were tastefully condoned by starry players: French Without Tears (1936), a hit when the playwright was twenty-five; Flare Path (1942); The Winslow Boy (1946); The Browning Version (1948); The Deep Blue Sea (1952); The Sleeping Prince (1953); Separate Tables (1954).

It was an illustrious career from which Rattigan made a lot of money. His plays were invariably filmed—The Sleeping Prince became The Prince and the Showgirl, with Marilyn Monroe and Laurence Olivier (now known for its “weekend with”). He was knighted for his services to the theatre, but when Sir Terence died in 1977, only 66-years-old, his light had gone out. The rebellion in British theatre that started with Look Back in Anger (1956) alarmed Aunt Edna but it aroused a new generation ready for unbridled emotion and unease in its theatre. Rattigan’s final plays were the work of a man whose confidence was draining away. But in the last few years there has been a Rattigan reappraisal in London—there was an acclaimed revival of Flare Path (about bomber pilots at a wartime base) and now there is this movie, initiated by the Terence Rattigan Trust, with Terrence Davies making the film, on a modest budget but with a free hand, no matter that Davies had not made a feature film since The House of Mirth ( 2000), adapted from Edith Wharton. That lost money in an era when doing that was one of the more reliable signs of quality. The House of Mirth is a very good picture, reason enough to have high hopes for The Deep Blue Sea. But Terence Rattigan was no Edith Wharton.

The play opens as Hester Collyer has tried to kill herself in the flat she shares with Freddie, a burnt-out fighter pilot from the war and a drunk. To be with him, Hester has left her husband, William, an older man and a judge. She knows the affair with Freddie is crashing, and she can’t see what to do with her life. In England in 1952, as elsewhere, that helplessness was understandable. Women dissatisfied with life felt trapped and powerless: My mother was in that predicament, and she stayed in an absurd marriage.