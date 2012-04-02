The government wants to spare most of those provisions, particularly the Medicaid expansion, even if the Court decides the mandate itself is unconstitutional. But, as Verrilli made clear, the government agrees with the challengers about the viability of two key regulations. These regulations would prohibit insurers from denying coverage or charging higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions. These two concepts are known as “guaranteed issue” and “community rating.” And if the mandate goes, the government says, eventually these two provisions should go, as well.

The logic here is that the mandate works in tandem with these provisions: If you’re going to stop insurers from discriminating against the sick, you have to make sure everybody gets health insurance. Otherwise, healthy people won’t buy coverage until they need it, destroying the actuarial balance that allows insurers to operate. The logic is correct. When New Jersey tried reform without a mandate, for example, healthy people fled the individual market, causing premiums to rise and, eventually, causing even more healthy people to flee.

But maybe that's not the end of the story, as Farr, appointed by the court to make a different case from the government and the states, explained lucidly in his argument. The Affordable Care Act might weather the removal of those insurance regulations a little better than similar state efforts did, because the law relies on some other mechanisms for stabilizing the insurance pool. Among other things, the law’s subsidies, which are particularly generous for people making less than 250 percent of the poverty line, would attract many people who currently find insurance too expensive.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the Affordable Care Act would, without a mandate, lead to about 16 million people getting health insurance relative to the number who would have it if reform never took effect at all. Estimates from researchers at the Rand Corporation and Urban Institute, as well as MIT economist Jonathan Gruber, project similar coverage gains, although they differ in the details. (It's worth noting that a few experts, including some of Obama's original campaign advisers, have never thought the mandate was essential as CBO and the other researchers do.)

It's important to put this in context: If the CBO is right, the law's expansion of insurance coverage would reach about half as many people as it might with the mandate intact. That'd be a huge difference. At the same time, premiums for the non-group market (that is, people buying coverage on their own, not through employers) would likely go up, although estimates on that vary and subsidies would offset the effect for many (maybe most) people in the market. The program would be less efficient, since the subsidy per person would be higher. And the insurance market might turn out to be more volatile, if insurers got skittish about taking on too many bad risks and started dropping out of the market. Some of the law's other mechanisms for keeping a stable insurance market, such as so-called “risk corridors,” are temporary.