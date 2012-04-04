If the Supreme Court strikes down the individual mandate, must it throw out the entire health care law? Or is there a way to perform a salvage operation, rather than a wrecking operation, as Justice Ruth Bader Gisburg suggested at oral arguments?

On Tuesday, I suggested that the Court could preserve the rest of the statute, including regulations prohibiting insurers from discriminating against the sick. Far fewer people would get insurance coverage and the government would have to spend more, per person, on subsidies. The whole system would be less stable. But overall the government would spend less, because it would be helping far fewer people, and lawmakers at the state (and maybe federal) level would have future opportunities for crafting mandate substitutes that fit constitutional standards. The result would be much worse than if the law goes into effect as planned, but, probably, a lot better than removing the insurance regulations altogether.

But there may be another possibility, one that would send a signal about government overreach but might also allow the law to function, in a manner much closer to the way the architects intended. It would be an appealing solution if the likely swing votes, particularly Justice Anthony Kennedy, are determined to establish boundaries on federal power but are reluctant to disrupt a law that's already improving access to health care and will eventually help tens of millions of people.

Joey Fishkin, an assistant professor of law at the University of Texas, proposed this option over the weekend. Writing at Balkinization,* Fishkin notes that the mandate to obtain insurance and the penalty for violating it are actually two separate sections in the Affordable Care Act. The mandate, known as the “minimum coverage requirement,” is Section 5000A(a). The penalty, known as the "shared responsibility payment," is Section 5000A(b).