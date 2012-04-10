Twenty-five is still the prime of life, and it’s not that Lindsay Lohan doesn’t look beautiful today, or pretty, or like a movie star. It’s just that a haunted soul lurks in the last faces of the series, a gaze that seems to know the camera is like an illness from which she has no escape, a look that is hard to face or admit now, but which may become banal and obvious in a few years, as well as too late.

One reason why this little movie looms large is that we know it could be done for anyone, even ourselves. Every day, more or less, we check the mirror to see if we look “all right.” And thank God we do not get 74 seconds of montage revealing how we have arrived at that moment. The mirror is often regarded as an accomplice to vanity, but it is also a window on the horror of decay and passing time. Even the narcissist knows that shame—and anyone watching this short film must wonder whether Lohan herself should see it and what she would think, if thinking could fight its way through the storm of dismay and visceral defiance. “No, that’s not me,” the face would have to cry out. “It’s only what the camera sees.” And just as once Christopher Isherwood tickled the world with, “I am a camera”, we now cling to the privacy and the tenuous hope, “But I have something the camera cannot see.”

Visibility is so much of celebrity, and I wonder whether Lohan and her people felt an instant urge to remove this film and sue those responsible, or reclined in the glory of all those hits, aware that Lohan now exists in history more deeply than any actress of her age, no matter that she is hardly the best. There’s the riddle of being Lohan and it’s close to the impossible dilemma of being Marilyn Monroe (whose death will be 50 years old this August). Marilyn was more of an actress than Lindsay: She had a brighter charm and a shy comic edge somewhere between knowing and helpless. But Marilyn, too, was a goddess of still photographs. That’s when she was most at ease. Passing time, continuity, saying things and moving in an ordinary human way (as opposed to doing a sexy roll) was not easy for her. Yet in several of the late stills of Monroe (she was 36 when she died) there is the same exhaustion and flat line we can see in Lohan. And Lohan has already done a series of photographs that are modeled on one of Marilyn’s last photo sessions: Bert Stern was the cameraman on both occasions. Why do Monroe and Lohan do this? Because our culture tells them to be known, to be famous and photographed, and never spells out how far every picture can be like a hit, a stealing and a diminution of cell life.

Who made the movie? I don’t know. It is credited to “VJ4 rawr.” It could have been a last gift from Lohan’s judge. Someone did it and I would say it was a person with skill, imagination, and tenderness, as well as an autopsy attitude. I have watched it several times for it is like a movie that yields up fresh glimpses and ideas at every viewing—not that “fresh” is exactly the word. It doesn’t require an author.

The real makers of this film are Lohan and ourselves: It may be the most cogent imprint of celebrity we have had. It is a real movie, so as you watch it you feel a mixture of dread and desire. Should I be watching this? How can I stop? And like any good movie, it is an enquiry into seeing and our nature as both voyeurs and the beheld. All picturing, both still and movie, is a pointer to the nature of time and its consequences. So this small miracle involves more than Lindsay Lohan on her brink. We are looking up to see what will happen, sympathetic, yet eager for a spectacular show. I can’t believe Lohan will ever make a regular movie that has the impact of these 74 seconds.