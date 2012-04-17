The situation of the film is as follows: Alex (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Nica (Hani Furstenberg) are on a hiking holiday in Georgia, in the Caucasus. They are much in love, and we learn that they will be married when they go home. They hire a local guide, Dato (Bidzina Gujabidze), to take them to remote places. So the three of them set off with backpacks that carry provisions and camping gear. Reviews, when they come, may tell you that the photography is as beautiful as the countryside. That’s understandable, but I prefer to say that, quite simply, we behold the Caucasus and a testing walk. There are steep slopes and narrow paths; wild streams and flimsy bridges; there is long grass and short, in many shades of green. There are rocks and stones. And the film is constructed, shot, and edited to convey the arduous days of the journey, the labor of the hike, as well as the relief of the evening camp, and the lovers in love in their tent.

Something happens, about halfway through the film. No one is killed; no one sees God; Angelina Jolie is not waiting at the top of the next hill, in an adrenaline gown, looking as if she had just stepped out of Vogue or Vanity Fair. The incident is minor, in a way, yet momentous, too. You will know what it is when you see it, and at that point you will grasp the exceptional ambition of this absorbing movie. Quite often, its photography is distant and sustained, and its pacing is lifelike and gradual—it takes a long time sometimes to walk from one place to another. But that only sets us up for the dynamic of a moment.

You have to see The Loneliest Planet, for it is one of those works that prepares you for life, that make you wary, alive and responsible, and which … well, you’ll never forget it.

In a way, it’s the reverse of Loktev’s first film, Day Night Day Night, which is devoted to a process and a preparation for something that does not happen. An unnamed, unattached, unexplained, and unaffiliated young woman (Luisa Williams) comes to New York and prepares to blow herself up with a bomb in Times Square. Again, the intensity of that first film is minimalist: There is no “story” other than the making ready; there is no interaction between people beyond instruction and obedience. The bomb-carrier is what will be called “a terrorist” if the bomb goes off. But the picture gives no sign of what the cause or the attitude might be behind the “outrage.” You could say that it makes us feel the mounting tension in the young woman, but that suggests too familiar and melodramatic an approach. We never side with this woman, or against her. We observe the process, and I think the audience is convinced of its plausibility, its massive intent, and its vulnerability to chance and vagary. But this something does not happen.

Day Night Day Night is as riveting as a Bresson film, and as formally beautiful, and it asks what Bresson required in actors—that they not act, that they exist in the process of the film and its passage of time. The Loneliest Planet is more developed, more human and more troubling—because we do like and feel for this couple in a strange land.