It’s bad enough that five justices of the Supreme Court, in their deliberations over health care reform, seem to be contemplating legal arguments that jurists haven’t taken seriously for nearly a hundred years. Will they also base their decision on fundamental misconceptions about the Affordable Care Act?

The answer may be yes, thanks to some apparent confusion over the availability of “catastrophic” health plans. Several other writers* have pointed out this error. But it’s so fundamental, and so indicative of the Court’s potentially faulty logic, that I think it’s worth another look.

As the name implies, catastrophic coverage refers to insurance designed to protect consumers only from the most severe medical bills, the kind you get from a serious accident or injury. Typically catastrophic policies leave you with significant out-of-pocket costs for doctor visits, prescription drugs, and even hospital stays—with comprehensive coverage kicking in only after you’ve spent well into four or, for a family, low five figures. Because these policies cover less, they also cost less.

Liberals like me tend to be wary of government encouraging use of catastrophic plans. We worry that people will economize poorly, skimping on beneficial preventative care, and that the migration of healthy people into catastrophic plans will will drive up the cost of coverage for everybody else. Conservatives take the opposite view: They think catastrophic plans will encourage people to become smarter, thriftier health care consumers—thereby making health care, and insurance, less expensive overall.