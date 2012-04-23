I’ll have more to say on this soon, but for now I’d recommend reading Noam Levey’s excellent article in Monday’s edition of Los Angeles Times. Based on the rough sketch for health care reform that Romney and his advisers have provided so far, Levey concludes that the campaign plan, like proposals from congressional Republicans, would likely leave more people without health insurance, reduce access for people who need coverage the most, and result in higher deficits for the government.

This shouldn’t be surprisng. Republicans have been promising to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act ever since President Obama signed it, in March of 2010. But the emphasis has always been on repeal—and for good reason. The Republicans aren’t proposing anything that can replace what the Affordable Care Act would do.

Instead, they keep proposing new versions of the same old ideas—like offering new incentives for high-deductible coverage, allowing the purchase of health insurance across state lines, and changing the medical practice system. Some of these ideas have merit: Malpractice reform is a good idea, if it’s done right. (And, in fact, the Affordable Care Act has a pilot program to test some promising approaches.) Some of these ideas have no merit at all: Allowing cross-state purchase of insurance, absent other reforms, would effectively destroy state regulation as insurers, like credit card companies, flocked to the state with the laxest rules.

The most far-reaching proposal on the Republican agenda is to change the tax treatment of health insurance, so that group health benefits no longer get a tax advantage. The tax break for employer insurance distorts the health care economy, by giving companies extra incentive to provide benefits and giving workers artificial incentive to demand them. In that sense, getting rid of it is a perfectly sensible idea—if, at the same time, you make other regulatory changes, so that people who no longer get coverage through work are able to get affordable, reliable coverage on their own. The Affordable Care Act, which slowly reduces the employer health benefit tax break while simultaneously creating insurance exchanges with subsidies for the middle class and poor, does this. The Republican plans would not.

When John McCain proposed a similar set of policies during the 2008 campaign, the Urban Institute’s Linda Blumberg concluded: