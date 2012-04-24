When Governor Jan Brewer signed S.B. 1070—Arizona’s notorious immigration law—in 2010, she didn’t just enact what was, at the time, the harshest immigration regime in the United States; she also inspired copycat bills in a number of other states. But with the Supreme Court set to consider the constitutionality of Arizona’s law—oral arguments for Arizona v. United States will be heard on Wednesday, and the Court’s decision is expected by the end of June—there’s a lot more at stake than the fate of S.B. 1070 and its imitators. What hangs in the balance is an unprecedentedly harsh, but increasingly popular, philosophy of combating illegal immigration.

S.B. 1070 cemented Arizona’s position at the vanguard of a hard-line immigration enforcement movement. The law mandates that police officers ask for identification papers whenever they stop someone if they have “reasonable suspicion” that the person is in the United States illegally. It also requires the police to check the immigration status of anyone arrested in Arizona, and it makes it a crime for undocumented immigrants to seek work in Arizona. These provisions have not only led to a greater role for police officers in immigration enforcement, they have criminalized certain actions where the federal government has declined to do so—most notably, in making it a misdemeanor for immigrants to lack immigration documents. (Historically, lacking legal immigration status has been categorized as a civil, not criminal, offense; deportation is a civil, not a criminal, penalty.)

These provisions gave other state legislatures a model for what is known as “attrition through enforcement”—essentially, the idea that life can be made so difficult for illegal immigrants that they will leave the U.S. voluntarily. (This is what Mitt Romney was referring to when he spoke of “self-deportation” at a January debate.) To date, five states—Utah, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, and Indiana—have passed laws that mimic S.B. 1070, and measures employing similar tactics have been pushed in more than two dozen others.

These laws have met judicial resistance. In April of last year, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction against enforcing four key provisions of the Arizona law: the criminalization of illegal status; the criminalization of seeking work without authorization; the warrantless arrest of anyone believed to have committed a “removable offense” under federal immigration law; and what the law’s critics call the “papers, please” section. This last provision, perhaps the most notorious, requires law enforcement officials to ask for identification from anyone they reasonably suspect to be in the U.S. illegally. Courts have blocked similar provisions of the S.B.1070–style laws passed by South Carolina, Georgia, Utah, and Indiana. In Alabama, certain parts of a similar law were enjoined, but the “papers, please” provision was allowed to go forward.