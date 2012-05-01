In its day scenes, the film has used real light and what nature provided. At the golf course where David first blunders into Susan’s net, the landscape is as true as Susan sinking a seventeen-foot putt in a single, full shot. The ample estate where the two of them search for the missing intercostal clavicle of a brontosaurus is real country, and there are piles of recently dug earth reaching as far as the eye can see in the steady sunlight.

Then night falls, and the forest becomes a large beautiful set (credited to Van Nest Polglase and Perry Ferguson, both of whom worked on Citizen Kane a couple of years later). The moonlight is as warm as theatrical lighting can make it (shot by Russell Metty). David and Susan pass through this scenery, invariably in full-figure shots. He wears a borrowed suit and she has a flowing full-length off-white dress, with silly flounces (double-layered) at the shoulders, and a floppy black bow at her throat. Her wild hair shines like gold in the moonlight, as Hawks and Metty conspire to offer the loveliest Kate we ever saw.

The figures are like children in the woods, or lovers in the Forest of Arden. The situation is demented (I won’t attempt to explain it), but the imagery and the way of seeing it are fit for paradise. And that is the point of this film. David and Susan are alike only in their dysfunction. David seems to be a top paleontologist, hardly aware of the bone in his id. Susan is a wealthy eccentric, or a mad woman, depending on whether we want to get involved with her or not. David does get involved, because Susan’s huntress instincts prick up when she hears that he is to be married tomorrow. Reason enough to know she is in love with him, and must plot to confound this plan. This resembles the situation of Hawks’ His Girl Friday, where Cary Grant determines to win back his ex-wife, Rosalind Russell, just as she is about to marry another man, one who looks like Ralph Bellamy, and go with him to the dullness of Albany.

This is Hawks’ game-playing, and in games you’re always doing the same things—gaining yardage, putting for money, or cheating. David’s academic eminence is offset by his baby-boy walk, his lack of worldliness, and his having a fiancée who refuses to let a honeymoon or entanglements interfere with the life of bones. Susan offers only entanglements, enough to trap David in her madness. She is quite lovely; she talks as fast as an auctioneer—but she plays golf alone. That’s an easily overlooked detail, yet so revealing of her sociopathic loneliness—a condition David can easily understand, because soon after meeting her he asks her to play another game with him: He will close his eyes and count to ten, and she will disappear. Susan has insane confidence, but Hepburn’s high-pitched voice, so high and breathy, like a wail taking flight, gives her panic away.

So these two misfits come together for a magical night in the forest. No, there is no actual merging, there is not even a kiss. But they embrace in the fun of shared nonsense. Will they marry? One hopes that the states of New York and Connecticut would gently intervene. The possibility of children from their union fills one with alarm. Their only hope is to lose another bone, a dog or a leopard and to be compelled for a year and a day to trek though the enchanted woodlands of Connecticut, singing “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love”—because Baby likes that song.