Why would a relative moderate like Griffith profess himself “by no means unsympathetic” to the views of the most radical partisans of the Constitution in Exile? Perhaps because the terms of legal debate have been so dramatically changed by Barnett. In less than two years, he has managed to transform the notion that the health care mandate was unconstitutional from a far-fetched idea into a principle that may soon be endorsed by all five of the Supreme Court’s conservatives.

Barnett has strategically framed his challenge to the mandate as an argument about protecting federalism—not as an argument about reviving the Constitution in Exile. But it would be foolish to think that his main concern is defending states’ rights. Nor do he and his allies share the commitment of more traditional conservatives (like Brown’s colleague Judge Laurence Silberman, who upheld the health care law) to judicial restraint or to only enforcing rights that appear in the text of the Constitution. Instead, the Constitution in Exile movement’s real objection to the mandate is that it violates economic liberty.

At a recent conference at Yale Law School, Michael Greve of the American Enterprise Institute, another leader of the Exile movement, took aim at what he called the philosophy of “naïve originalism,” championed during the 1980s by conservatives like Edwin Meese. Naïve originalism, Greve stated bluntly, was framed as a methodology of restraint—a way of preventing judges from second-guessing democratic decisions. But more recently, Greve went on, certain legal conservatives—especially in the business community—had lost faith in judicial restraint and become more interested in protecting their economic interests through judicial activism. “Naïve originalism has nothing to offer people worried about government overreach and that includes the business community,” Greve said. Pro-business conservatives, he argued, were now more interested in embracing constitutional doctrines that could “discipline a wayward politics”—even if that means rule by judges. It was a stunning admission, and it signals that, whether or not the health care mandate falls, we can expect future constitutional challenges to financial regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank law, and to the rest of the post–New Deal regulatory state.

To be sure, not all legal conservatives have embraced this activist position. Professor Michael McConnell of Stanford Law School, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and one of the most respected conservative defenders of traditional judicial restraint, noted in a response to Greve at the Yale conference that “democracy still seems to me to be a worthy project,” and that, once “everything is thrown into the court,” it “means a politicized judiciary ... that ceases to be a rule of law instrument.” But McConnell ruefully admitted that, among legal conservatives, he is in the minority. “It’s quite evident that, on the right side of the legal world, the ascendancy is people like Randy Barnett who want a more muscular judiciary,” he said.

President Obama understands these constitutional stakes. In a press conference following the health care reform oral arguments, he reminded conservative commentators “that for years what we’ve heard is, the biggest problem on the bench was judicial activism or a lack of judicial restraint—that an unelected group of people would somehow overturn a duly constituted and passed law.” Obama’s accurate observation prompted an extraordinary rebuke from Judge Jerry Smith, a conservative activist who, in 1996, wrote the opinion that overturned affirmative action in higher education even before the Supreme Court’s precedents authorized the move. Smith demanded that the president reaffirm his faith in judicial review; Obama responded temperately by having Attorney General Eric Holder cite 75 years of Supreme Court cases that instruct judges to review economic regulations deferentially. These are precisely the cases that Janice Rogers Brown is now urging the Supreme Court to discard.

This, then, is John Roberts’s moment of truth: In addition to deciding what kind of chief justice he wants to be, he has to decide what kind of legal conservatism he wants to embrace. Of course, if the Roberts Court strikes down health care reform by a 5-4 vote, then the chief justice’s stated goal of presiding over a less divisive Court will be viewed as an irredeemable failure. But, by voting to strike down Obamacare, Roberts would also be abandoning the association of legal conservatism with restraint—and resurrecting the pre–New Deal era of economic judicial activism with a vengeance. This is the era that Judge Brown and Randy Barnett yearn to revive: a time when crusading judges struck down progressive economic regulations in the name of hotly conservative economic doctrines that a majority of the country didn’t favor. We’ve seen this script play out before, and it didn’t end well for the Court.

Jeffrey Rosen is the legal affairs editor of The New Republic. This article originally appeared in the May 24, 2012 issue of the magazine.