The justices of the Supreme Court may have reached a final decision on the Affordable Care Act. And they may not have. On Tuesday, as Dahlia Lithwick noted, Justice Anthony Kennedy told an audience of Nevada judges and lawyers that “cautious decision-making is not indecisiveness” and expressed deep concern over the deterioration of political discourse in America. Was that a sign he’s still deliberating over the case and struggling with the arguments, as he’s been known to do? Or was that a sign of nothing at all? Your guess is as good as mine.

But the arguments over the case continue—and will continue, even after the court issues its ruling. And one argument the law’s critics continue to make, successfully, is that their case is about liberty. As they see it, the individual mandate compromises liberty by forcing people to buy something against their will.

I happen to disagree with the argument’s factual premise, because the mandate doesn’t force anybody to buy anything. It merely requires people likely to consume medical services to make a contribution to those costs in advance, if they can afford it, either by purchasing comprehensive insurance or by paying a fee to the government. And the penalty for failing to meet the requirement? No criminal sanctions and no direct penalties. The worst that can happen if you defy the mandate is that the federal government may withhold future rebates on your income taxes, if indeed you are entitled to any. The iron grip of government, this is not.

But critics of the law gloss over something else: The Affordable Care Act will actually increase freedom, by giving people more opportunities to obtain health insurance and, as a result, to get affordable medical care when they inevitably need it. To make this case, on legal as well as policy grounds, I collaborated with David Strauss, a constitutional law professor at the University of Chicago. Our joint op-ed appears at Bloomberg View today. Here’s an excerpt: