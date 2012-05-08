The Senate cyber security bill, which was introduced by Joseph Lieberman, does have stronger privacy protections than CISPA. For example, the Lieberman bill requires that reasonable efforts be made to strip away personal information unrelated to cybercrime. But like CISPA, the Lieberman bill doesn’t prohibit the government from prosecuting the unrelated crimes if it finds them.For this reason, it too poses a risk of the Nixon effect: If the Department of Homeland Security were interested in retaliating against one of its critics, for example, it could request that Internet service providers share any email or web communications that are “indicative” of a cyber threat. If, after fishing for wrongdoing, government investigators find evidence of a crime unrelated to cyber security, the critics could be prosecuted for that crime, no matter how low-level. (The Center for Democracy and Technology provides a detailed comparison of the House and Senate bills.)

Both CISPA and the Lieberman bill also allow Internet service providers to share private communications with military authorities such as the NSA. So, for example, if I send an email to a privacy advocate who communicates with a lawyer who communicates with a terrorist suspect, the NSA could designate me as a person of interest and put me under long-term surveillance, or could demand that my Internet Service provider supply more information about the people with whom I’m communicating.

If Congress and the administration were truly interested in shoring up cyber security without expanding unnecessary surveillance, there’s a clear solution they could adopt. As Orrin Kerr of George Washington University has argued, the law could allow widespread collection of data, but only allow it to be shared for law enforcement purposes when it produces evidence of terrorism or cyber security crimes. These restrictions—known as “use limitations”—are familiar in European privacy law: The German intelligence services, for example, have broad authority to collect private data, but they can only share information with German law enforcement if they find evidence of terrorism or violent crimes: Evidence of lower level wrongdoing can’t be shared or prosecuted, preventing the government from retaliating against its critics.

The Obama administration could also demand a more narrow definition for the information that can be shared. A now defunct House bill, originally sponsored by Representative Dan Lungren, would have only allowed Internet service providers to share information that is “necessary to identify or describe” one of six carefully defined categories of information related to cyber attacks.

Until now, these kinds of limitations on information sharing have had no reliable political constituency in America: Both big government Democrats and Republicans have argued that the government should be able to use its expanded surveillance authority to prosecute any crimes, no matter how trivial. But political constituencies are not set in stone, as the digital activism that successfully killed SOPA should have taught us. And as the first round of deliberations over CISPA shows, digital activism has the potential to transform our privacy debates, forcing even big government Democrats—like the Obama administration—to respond to privacy concerns.