In the oral arguments, however, the Court considered only whether SB 1070 interferes with federal immigration law and federal immigration priorities. As a result, the justices' questions turned on whether Arizona’s mandate interfered with immigration enforcement, including the Obama Administration’s recent and laudable exercise of “prosecutorial discretion” that focuses deportation resources on those it deems as high priority targets.

Sadly missing was any invocation or discussion of other federal laws and policies that are directly relevant to discrimination and profiling. Properly understood, the federal government’s preemption claim should have encompassed the harm from discrimination and profiling that the law necessarily triggers. To be sure, the Solicitor General argued that harassment of foreign nationals would occur, that abuse is inevitable, and that detentions of citizens would last hours not minutes. But these harms were invoked to show why SB 1070 would interfere with U.S. foreign relations, not that the discrimination itself violates core principles reflected in federal law.

IT DIDN'T HAVE to be this way. In other times when states have targeted foreigners during one of our cyclical periods of nativism and parochial hostility, the Supreme Court has grappled with state immigration legislation without limiting its inquiry to the almost indecipherable federal immigration laws. Instead, the Court would consider whether federal civil rights statutes had also been violated. A state’s treatment of non-citizens was routinely considered in light of whether it was based on, or caused discrimination. In other words, there was no reason that racial and ethnic profiling needed to be peripheral to the government's seemingly technical federal preemption case.

In fact, part of the reason Congress enacted its landmark civil rights statutes of the post-Civil War period was to prevent states from enacting laws that discriminated against immigrants. The laws, of course, were clearly designed to protect equal rights and fundamental freedom for newly freed slaves and all African Americans, but what’s less widely understood is that Congress also had in mind the despicable way Chinese immigrant workers were being treated at the time in California and elsewhere. They faced discrimination, abuse, brutality, and worse under state laws, local ordinances, and vigilante mobs. Like today, some proponents of those discriminatory measures found succor in the Chinese immigrants’ disfavored status under federal law; at the time, people of Chinese descent had the burden of being permanently barred from ever becoming citizens under “white only” naturalization laws.

Yet the new federal civil rights laws, seeking to guarantee protection of Chinese immigrants, outlawed “alienage” discrimination. The most important provision mandated that every “person” shall the have the same right to commercial transactions and to the “full and equal benefit of all laws and proceedings” as “white citizens.” The law’s formulation was intended to prohibit both race and alienage discrimination. It established a federal norm of equality requiring all “persons” to be treated the same as white citizens, thereby outlawing race discrimination, and all persons to be given equal rights as citizens thereby outlawing “alienage” discrimination.