Inevitably the film was bound to be more interesting in its flashbacks than in its “present” action. But in those flashbacks, the film underscores a grossness in the book.

All through his career, Styron has been in search of evil—not inauthentic villainy but evil that would be credible for the contemporary reader. I won’t trace that career here; but it seems reasonable to assume that he felt he had reached the Unholy Grail when he lit upon the Holocaust as a subject. One of the novel’s epigraphs is from Malraux: “ . . . I seek that essential region of the soul where absolute evil confronts brotherhood.” What more absolute evil than the Holocaust, what starker confrontation with brotherhood? But the facts of Auschwitz were not enough for Styron: he had to contrive a Big Moment to cap them. (I don’t remotely contend that such horrors did not happen: I’m speaking only of Styron’s contrivance.) He had to devise a theatrical zinger to top the Holocaust. In Auschwitz a diabolical German Army doctor forces Sophie to choose between her two children: one is to live, one to die. If she doesn’t choose, both will die. With one flip of his masterly hand, Styron turns the Holocaust and Malraux’s absolute evil into melodrama. How easily we can envision a nineteenth century theater poster of the scene, the distraught Sophie hugging her two children, the evil doctor leering at her, the background streaked with red, the title coursing along the bottom. In the film as in the book, the long-delayed relevation of her choice, a secret revealed to at least one person, is what, I infer, frees Sophie to die. But the film provides even less explanation than the book as to why she chose the son over the daughter; and the film provides nothing of the doctor’s reason for forcing the choice on her. (In the book Styron carpenters some mechanics that allow Sophie to overhear conversation about the doctor’s background. He was in fact a very religious man. Stingo deduces that the doctor committed a great sin so that he could repent greatly. Pallid Dostoevsky is used to aggrandize old-fashioned hokum.)

I HAVE BEEN treating the novel as inseparable from the film because Sophie’s Choice has been read by many people who may see the film; for the same reason, I haven’t sketched the story. Pakula wrote his own screenplay. The condensations were inevitable, of course (even so, the film runs over two and a half hours); but, though one cannot blame him for the organic defects in the book, one can still deplore Pakula’s Choice. Cinematically speaking, he has chosen tough nuts before, notably All the President’s Men where, essentially, he had to make a film about typing—two reporters typing away. But this time his penchant for the cinematically difficult has led him into the amorphous and flaccid. And, though he showed in President’s Men some touches of style, here he shows only a weakness for calendar art.

The cinematographer, Nestor Almendros, has previously done much wonderful work, but collaborating with Pakula, he frequently sinks into prettiness or imitation. The shot in which we discover Nathan “conducting” Beethoven’s Ninth in his room, with four or five reflections of him in the panels of his bay window, is pseudo Welles. The misty twilight window-seat shot with Sophie and Stingo, which is where the flashback narrative begins and ends, is sheer Maxfield Parrish. And the tilted-camera views of Brooklyn Bridge are like hand me down Joseph Stella.

But Almendros photographs Meryl Streep excellently, which is hardly an incidental matter since her performance of Sophie is the film’s sole achievement. To begin with, she looks more translucently beautiful than ever, and she has the Polish accent right, (I know; some of my best friends are Polish!) What Streep has wrought, possibly with Pakula’s help, is a psychological verity for Sophie that she reveals through patterns of motion: she seems often to be moving sideways to avoid confrontation, she seems to be shunning the close scrutiny of others. Yes, of course, she often faces people, often embraces, kisses, converses with them, but the overall impression of her movement is sidling, gently attempting to hide herself in open space. Through this kinetic concept, Streep gives Sophie an aura of concealment. We know, without any grimaces or meaningful sighs, that she is not revealing her whole self to anyone, including her lover. When the truth about her father arrives, when we learn of her “choice,” they seem like resolutions of suspended chords.