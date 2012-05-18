We see the results of this windfall for her and Sergey. The film ends with the shot that opened it, outside the apartment window through wintry branches. Lives will go on in this place, in the same middleclass, padded, quasi-paralyzed way we have seen for all of them, drenched with television gab that seems to represent it. Yes, a crime has been committed, but Elena almost asks for our sympathy and understanding—a crime for her grandson’s sake. (Besides, her daughter-in-law is pregnant again.)

What Zvyagintsev may not have intended but what strikes us is that all the turbulence and oppression of the Soviet days have led to commonplace consumerist lives. Obviously there is no doubt that this is a great physical and libertarian improvement for at least some Russians. But is this the life toward which everything has been meant to move? Is Zvyagintsev deploring a goal of minor satisfactions (worth a quiet murder) or is this a murmured funeral ode for red-flag aspiration?

The film flows along with an almost ruthless smoothness. Nadezhda Markina gives Elena the thoroughness that warrants all her actions, and Andrey Smirnov’s Vladimir is exactly the narrow man of sudden small depths that he need be. Yelena Lyadova as the more-than-hedonist Katya is excellent.

CHILDREN ACTORS again, but otherwise. Recently we have had leading performances by children—in Michael and The Kid With a Bike—that extend the long list of fine performances by children in film history. Now the Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda, already known for his work with children, adds to the dazzle. Instead of giving us one or two children acting impressively, his new film I Wish is a work in which children are the film. Numerous adults, all of them good actors, move through I Wish, but the film belongs to the children. This is not by any means the first time this has been done—in several countries—but it is captivating. The two boys and their friends who are the center of things create the world in which they live.

The setting, chiefly, is the island of Kyushu. Koichi, played by twelve-year-old Koki Maeda, lives with his mother and grandparents in the south. His younger brother Ryu, played by Koki’s actual brother Ohshirô, lives with his father in the north. The parents have been divorced about six months, and the boys miss each other.

Kore-eda follows them in their separate lives with their friends, their games and chatter and fantasies. The picture teems with their imaginations, engaging because they are entirely believable, even their food likes and dislikes. No patent attempt is made to charm us: we simply enter lives.

Both brothers are individually excited about a coming event: the opening of a bullet-train service that will pass nearby. They are further agog with a belief that anyone who watches the two opposite-bound bullet trains pass each other and makes a wish while he watches will have his wish granted. The brothers and a total of five friends make plans to witness such a passage and make wishes there.

They invent a way to cut school for their expedition. All seven watch and wish. (Kore-eda transfigures the crucial moment with a montage of items from the boys’ memories.) Afterward the two brothers find out that they have shared a wish—about their parents.

The story and the occasional incidents with adults are sufficient to keep the film mobile. But fundamentally what holds us is the beings of the children—not cuteness, though all of them are unaffectedly appealing, and the girls are lovely. Energy. Their energy transfixes. Every adult, parent or not, is aware of the unbelievable energy in children. They flame with it. For instance, these children hardly ever walk, they run. The film is full of running, even when a boy is carrying three bags. When they come to a long flight of steps they run up, even if there is an escalator next to it. They are not showing off or exercising, that is the way they are, and their physicality underlies their imaginations.

None of this is new, nor does Kore-eda think so. Apparently he just loves it and wanted to make a film about it. He has made one that transforms the commonplace into the extraordinary.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic. This article appeared in the June 7, 2012 issue of the magazine.