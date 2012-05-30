Some weeks I gamble with this column. I don’t know what to write about, so I wait in the stupid assurance that something will turn up. This happened on the night of Sunday May 27. I was remoting through the television channels, somewhere in the 500s, when I was stopped by the stricken indigo holes of Helena Bonham Carter’s eyes. The film was only a few minutes old, and I had never seen it before, so I stayed with it. It was called Conversations with Other Women, though on the poster the word is Conversations (s).

We are at a wedding in a Manhattan hotel. A man and a woman meet. They will have no names as the film progresses, but he is American and Aaron Eckhart and she is English and Bonham Carter. They are both married, but their spouses are not at the wedding. In 2005, when this film opened, Eckhart was 37 and Bonham Carter was two years older. That’s about how their characters feel, as they remember a youthful love affair they shared at least fifteen years earlier.

The film is just the night of the wedding and their parting in the morning. Almost without speaking about it, they realize they are going to sleep together, though there is little sense on the woman’s part that this fling will lead to a new life, escape, or renewal of the old passion. There is nothing like catching a movie about which you know nothing. The remote slipped out of my hand; I was hooked to the screen, to the film’s sense of time and place and risk, to the intelligence of the talk and the intimations of pleasure and regret in Bonham Carter’s performance. Not that Eckhart was less than good: He nicely conveyed the hippy spontaneity of his younger self—for the film includes many rapid cutaways to the kids’ affair.

I wasn’t sure what I felt about those cutaways, though I wished the movie had been concentrated enough to do without them. Worse was to follow. When at last the grown-ups do make love in her hotel room, the sequence is done in split screen: There are two images all the time, both different views of this couple, and the modern sex scene cut against the romping of the kids. I don’t like split screen, whether it’s Napoleon or The Thomas Crown Affair, even if on this occasion it was employed to allow a little more discretion to the players in the sex scene. But I liked the picture enough to forgive this failing, and then after the sex it returned to the conversation, as if knowing that the heart of any romantic encounter (and even the reason why we attempt it) is the chance to have a special conversation.