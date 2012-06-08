Most experts expect the Supreme Court will issue its ruling on the Affordable Care Act in the last full week of June. Few seem certain of what that ruling will say. The Court could uphold the law its entirety. It could strike down the law in its entirety. Or it could strike down part while leaving the rest in place.

One very real possibility is that the Supreme Court invalidates the law's most controversial element, the individual mandate, but nothing else. Most of the commentary I've seen suggests such an outcome would be just as devastating as a decision to invalidate the law entirely. Here, for example, is how a new Politico article describes this possibility: "It’s lousy policy, one that Democrats say is a recipe for political confusion and flawed policy that virtually guarantees that the popular stuff in the law won’t work."

I can't game out the politics. But I don't agree with the conclusion on policy and neither do most professional forecasters who have evaluated the law. Eliminating the mandate would almost certainly weaken the Affordable Care Act, and do so signficantly. That's why the government argued in Court, correctly, that the mandate is "necessary and proper" for its broader scheme to make health insurance available to all.

But, even without the mandate, the law would still improve access and affordability, while giving lawmakers opportunities to strengthen the law later on. Partly that's because it would still make Medicaid available to everybody making less than 133 percent of the poverty line: That would allow millions of low-income Americans to get health insurance. And even the new regulations on the private insurance market, including those prohibiting insurers from denying coverage or charging higher rates based on medical risk, could function without the mandate—not nearly as well, but well enough to do a lot of good.