IN AUGUST 2007, a Russian explorer named Artur Chilingarov led an expedition to the bottom of the North Pole. The two-and-a-half-mile descent marked man’s first visit to the polar floor, and, before ascending, the submarine jammed a titanium Russian flag into the seabed. It was a bold, reckless mission, as the thick Arctic ice made resurfacing a gamble. Chilingarov was awarded the title Hero of the Russian Federation for the feat, but the Russians were after more than bragging rights: they wanted to claim territory.

In fact, Chilingarov was seeking evidence. According to a U.N. convention, a coastal nation controls a zone two hundred miles off its shoreline, called an “exclusive economic zone,” (EEZ) within which it may exploit all natural resources. Although the North Pole is outside Russia’s EEZ, the law also says a nation may claim the area along its “outer continental shelf” even if it extends beyond two hundred miles. For a country to claim a distant shelf, however, it must prove that the shelf extends that far.

Michael T. Klare uses Chilingarov’s story to illustrate both the contradictions in the law and the increasingly bold manner in which nations are staking out territory to scavenge for the world’s remaining energy resources. The Arctic is proving particularly contentious. As climate change melts the ice caps and allows for exploration, the Arctic powers—Canada, Denmark, Norway, Russia, and the U.S.—are aggressively laying claim to an area estimated to contain one-fifth of the world’s undiscovered oil and natural gas. Britain and Argentina are quarreling over resources near the Falkland Islands. China and Japan are embroiled in a dispute over natural gas in the East China Sea. Malaysia and Indonesia are squaring off over deposits in the Celebes Sea. And long dormant Alaskan border disputes among the United States, Canada, and Russia are stirring again.

With its tales of rising tensions and shrinking resources, The Race for What’s Left: The Global Scramble for the World’s Last Resources possesses an apocalyptic sense of urgency. It is a sweeping account of the world’s energy dilemma, and a plea for the United States, which has fallen to third place in clean energy investment, to lead the globe toward a sustainable future. While the book would have benefited from a broader discussion of Obama administration policies, it adds important context to America’s recent strides toward energy independence. Since our focus remains on finite, hydrocarbon-based, environmentally damaging sources, is such independence really worth pursuing?