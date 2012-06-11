The Supreme Court said nothing about the Affordable Care Act this morning. The justices delivered only one opinion and it had nothing to do with health care. The most likely date for a ruling remains Monday June 25 or maybe Thursday June 28.

But a major health insurer made some news over the weekend. UnitedHealth Group announced that it will keep in place some provisions of the law, regardless of how the Court rules. Among other things, the insurers said, it will continue allowing young adults to stay on their parents' policies and it will not re-impose lifetime limits on benefits. Stephen Hemsley, the company's chief executive officer, said these provisions "are good for people's health, promote broader access to quality care and contribute to helping control rising health care costs."

He's right about that and, of course, this is good news. Executives at other major insurers have for some time been hinting they would take similar action, which means that at least a few parts of Obamacare could withstand judicial rebuke.

Meanwhile, the health care industry as a whole is in the process of reorienting itself to prioritize quality over volume, in anticipation of the law's payment reforms. There's good reason to think, as the Washington Post's Sarah Kliff observed during the spring, that the process will continue even if the law comes off the books. To understand why, check out Nina Bernstein's New York Times dispatch from Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.