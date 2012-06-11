The cinema has always done hostility better than history. Perhaps that is a characteristic it shares with most of us. So, 33 years ago, the spaceship Nostromo was a beaten-up heap ready to be retired, but the engine of its story and the stealthy uncovering of its ultimate confrontation of raw hostility and Sigourney Weaver in her underwear might have been handled by a trio of Einstein, Heisenberg, and Ben Hecht (the latter a pro screenwriter, the first two theorists on larger matters of story). That was Alien (1979), made by Ridley Scott before his knighthood and “maturity,” when he trusted menace and dread to leave their own sticky residue in our minds. This was long before the inane pomposity of Prometheus, and its attempt to kid itself, as well as us, that we care a hoot about the obscure origin of our “stuff.” It’s our terminal finale that grips us these days, and which responds to a metaphor and a monster that waits for us to scream so it can scuttle into our open mouths.

Alien was a generation ago, and the first four films in the series were one and a half pictures too many. When David Fincher (whose dislike of people—even his own characters—puts him close to the alien category) killed off Ellen Ripley, we were suffering one of the great follies in space adventure. But does the film business, and Twentieth Century Fox, really believe the past has been wiped clean? When we see the severed head and torn wiring of android David (Michael Fassbender) lying on the ground, still talking and thinking, does Fox reckon our cultural history has no file for Lance Henriksen in the same posture in Aliens—but so much braver and more poignant? How can Prometheus ruminate on cave paintings and the origins of man if it doesn’t remember 30 years ago?

The falling off is apparent at the outset. Burrowing through deep space, the Prometheus is a steroid Lego construction beyond any child’s dreams, whereas the Nostromo was a weary trampship such as Joseph Conrad might have known. But the crew on this latest trip is a greater letdown: idealistic scientist, Dr Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace—the Swedish Lisbeth Salander), an African American skipper named Janek, a bunch of guys you can hardly tell apart, Fassbender’s android, and “Meredith Vickers,” the business leader on this new mission. She is Charlize Theron in gray bodysuits and repressed sexuality (Vickers could have a stateroom cabin filled with pornography). The warning may be halfway witty: that in the future, space crews will be anonymous compared with the rag-tag weirdness that was Tom Skerritt, Ian Holm, Harry Dean Stanton, Yaphet Kotto, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, and Sigourney Weaver in Alien. Listening to those oddballs was a delight and a clear lesson that space travel entailed ships as doomed by human vagary as the Caine or the Bounty. Have we forgotten? Ships and voyages need character actors, and character.

When landing comes and we get to see an immense sepulcher on some desolate planet, the design work is impressive, but it all comes from H.R. Giger and the previous films, except that it’s more expensive and more imaginatively numb. Eventually we get to see the monster itself, the prototype with the hammer-head and the double-barreled jaws, and this critic felt not dread but the surge of delighted reunion that occurred when John Travolta started to dance in Pulp Fiction.