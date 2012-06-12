So predictable. And so wrong.

Both Aetna and Humana have announced that they will follow the example of UnitedHealth, keeping in place some of the Affordable Care Act's provisions even if the Supreme Court strikes down the law. Sure enough, Republicans are calling this proof that the insurance marketplace works and that Obamacare is unnecessary.

Via Joanne Kenen and Jonathan Allen of Politico:

“Today’s announcement is a reminder that sensible health care reform does not require the massive government takeover in Washington Democrats’ law, which is hurting our economy by driving up costs and making it harder for small businesses to hire,” said Michael Steel, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner. Steel added that the private insurers’ action “reinforces our commitment” to repeal any portion of the law that the court leaves standing.

Rep. Jo Ann Emerson (R-Mo.) offered a similar view. “There is plenty of room for solutions in the private market, and a primary objection to the ACA remains the heavy-handed, bureaucratic approach, which necessarily compels millions of employers and beneficiaries to leave private insurance in favor of a public option,’” she said in an email.



Just to review, the provisions those insurers have agreed to preserve represent only a small piece of health care reform. It's great that young adults will get to stay on their parents' policies: As a new study from the Commonwealth Fund revealed, as many as 6.6 million young Americans have gotten insurance coverage because of that provision. And it's great that these insurers are willing to end lifetime limits on benefits. The people who would hit those limits are people with the most serious, long-term medical conditions—in other words, the ones who in most cases are most in need of financial protection.