Jonathan Cohn is right that Obama’s much-touted June 14 economic speech presented a devastating but truthful and fair critique of Mitt Romney’s economic plan. Noam Scheiber is right that political commentators who fault the speech for lacking poetry or novelty are missing the point: This speech was intended to delineate, in simple, direct terms, the differences between Obama’s approach to the economy and Romney’s. (Political commentators are notorious for being bored by recitations of policy differences.) But Bill Galston is kind of right, too, when he says that Obama didn’t put enough emphasis on the accomplishments of his first term.

Obama’s speech did, in fact, include a recitation of accomplishments:

“Over the last three years, I’ve cut taxes for the typical working family by $3,600. (Applause.) I’ve cut taxes for small businesses 18 times. (Applause.) I have approved fewer regulations in the first three years of my presidency than my Republican predecessor did in his. And I’m implementing over 500 reforms to fix regulations that were costing folks too much for no reason.... I’ve signed a law that cuts spending and reduces our deficit by $2 trillion.”



The trouble lies in the accomplishments Obama chose to cite—a boring litany of microgovernance that makes him sound more like President Clinton than like President Obama. Obama’s presidency has been more consequential than that of any Democrat since Lyndon Johnson, but you would never know it from his speech. During his first two years in office he accomplished more than Jimmy Carter achieved in four or Bill Clinton achieved in eight. But these weren’t accomplishments that made him seem like a moderate conservative or a New Democrat. They made him seem like a muscular liberal.

The two accomplishments, in case you’ve forgotten, were passage of the health care law and passage of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. It’s notable that in his speech Obama mentioned these accomplishments only to emphasize how inoffensively moderate they were (“a health care law that relies on private insurance, or an approach to Wall Street reform that encourages financial innovation but guards against reckless risk-taking”). He’s practically apologizing for them! In fact, these were two landmark pieces of legislation in areas where Democrats had not previously been able to make a dent in at least a generation. Neither represents more than a necessary first step, but that first step was extremely difficult to achieve. If followed up on, they will change the country’s economic direction--a change that, as Obama notes in the rest of his speech, is badly needed.