“They’re not in the real world. They’re up in Washington with their private insurance. They should come down in the sticks and the foxholes, and see what it’s like.” — Dr. Matthew Petrilla, primary care physician at a clinic in rural Tennessee.

The quote above comes from an article written by my colleague Alec MacGillis and produced in conjunction with Kaiser Health News. If you haven't read the article already, you really should.

Petrilla, an army veteran, is talking about the justices of the Supreme Court—and the possibility that they might, as early as Monday morning, issue a decision overturning part or all of the Affordable Care Act. I know how he feels.

During oral arguments in March, the conservative justices most likely to rule against the law spent a lot of time talking about possible infringements of liberty and posing hypotheticals about a broccoli mandate. Although that line of argument seems no more persuasive to me now than it did the first time I heard it, I appreciate and share the justices’ determination to protect personal freedom.