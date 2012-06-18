More important, this is a complicated case with multiple questions to answer: Is the mandate constitutional? Is the expansion of Medicaid constitutional? If either one is not constitutional, what other parts of the law, if any, may survive? An intriguing, if very thinly sourced, report from Avik Roy in Forbes suggests the justices are still arguing over that last question, which is known as "severability." A solitary sentence in a recent speech from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also hinted at that.

Grasping at straws? You bet. But straws are all we have right now. In the meantime, here’s a quick rundown of the most likely scenarios:

Uphold the entire law: If you believe in health care reform, as I do, this is obviously the best outcome. And it remains a very credible one. Remember, two very conservative judges at the appellate level found the law to be constitutional, despite tough questioning during oral arguments.

Strike the mandate, keep everything else, including the penalty: This would be a moral victory for the critics and it would, quite possibly, limit federal power for generations to come. But it would probably do very little damage to the law itself. The financial incentives for obtaining and declining insurance would remain in place. So would the requirements that insurers cover all people, regardless of pre-existing condition. So would the subsidies making it possible to lower- and middle-income people to pay for coverage. If Justices Roberts and Kennedy want to have their cake and eat it too—to issue a major ruling with long-lasting doctrinal effects, but in a way that doesn't look like a naked usurpation of legislative authority—this is the way to do it.

Strike the mandate and the penalty, keep everything else. I keep reading that this would be equivalent to gutting the law. That is very, very wrong. Such a ruling would significantly weaken the law: Many fewer people would get insurance, at least initially, and individual insurance premiums would be higher. But middle-class people buying coverage on their own would basically pay the same as they would if the mandate stayed in place, because of the way the subsidies work. (People who get coverage through employers or through Medicaid would also fare the same.) No less important, people with pre-existing conditions would have access to comprehensive coverage, something they don't have now, because the regulations on insurers would remain in place. Overall, the law would still bring coverage to between 10 and 20 million people, according to the projections, and the deficit would actually end up slightly lower. In the future, state and federal lawmakers could bolster the law by thinking up alternatives to the mandate, or versions designed to meet the Supreme Court’s legal criteria.