MANY OF US take enough interest in birds to put out food for them in the garden and to enjoy spotting them on a country walk. But if you go for a walk with a real birder, you soon realize that what you took to be a place adapted by humans for their own use, with a few feathered creatures flying out of your way, is actually also a bird-world, whose many varieties of inhabitants are going about their business with the frenetic concentration of hedge-fund dealers. Professor Tim Birkhead, author of The Cambridge Encyclopaedia of Ornithology, is a birder of birders, and his new book, as its title implies, is an ambitious attempt to get inside birds’ heads—to chart what we know of their senses, and even to some extent their emotions, and to understand how they perceive the world.

Like most good scientific books intended for the lay reader, Bird Sense includes the discoveries that have been made, and how they have been made, and brings the subject right up to date, with occasional appeals to enterprising students to tackle the many uncertainties that still remain. Indeed, this is as much a story of the ingenuity of human researchers as it is of the remarkable faculties of birds. These researchers attach radio transmitters to kiwis and geolocators to guillemots, put patches over the eyes of tits and jays to discover whether they see better with one eye than the other, check pigeons’ heart rates with electrocardiagraphs, pour bacon fat on the sea to test the sense of smell of black-footed albatrosses, and induce a male zebra finch to copulate with “a freeze-dried female” so that they can collect his semen.

Most of the more recent experiments, fortunately, seem to be less harmful to their quarry than those of old. The great bird artist John James Audubon shot ten Carolina parakeets (now extinct) and boiled them up for his cat to see if they were poisonous. “They probably were,” says Birkhead, given that they ate toxic cocklebur seeds, that seven cats had already died from eating parakeets, and that this latest cat “disappeared.” The eighteenth-century Jesuit priest Lazzaro Spallanzani, professor of natural sciences at the University of Pavia, removed the eyeballs of bats and was astonished to find they could still find their way through “subterranean pathways,” inspiring a Swiss surgeon to remove some more bats’ eyes, plug their ears with wax, and find that they “blundered helplessly into all obstacles.” But neither could explain why apparently silent bats needed their hearing to orientate themselves. It was not until the 1930s that an undergraduate at Harvard, Donald Griffin, using electronic equipment, proved that whereas we can only hear sounds with frequencies between two and twenty kilohertz, bats’ cries can reach one hundred and twenty kilohertz.

Griffin extended his experiments to the cave-dwelling oilbirds of Venezuela and established, again by sealing their ears with wax, that, like bats, they orientate themselves in darkness by uttering sounds, though in their case these are a series of rapid clicks, at a low frequency. Two later researchers in the 1970s pinned these down at two kilohertz, and by hanging plastic discs around the narrowest part of the cave, found that the birds could avoid the larger discs, but not the smaller ones. But most birds have a sense of hearing much like ours, though the great grey owl, with its enormous facial disc for amplification and its weirdly asymmetrical ears, the right ear high up and the left ear low down, can detect a mouse moving under snow. And even more unfortunately for mice, whose hearing only goes down to three kilohertz, they cannot hear a barn-owl’s wingbeats at a frequency of one kilohertz.