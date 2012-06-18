Mothers and fathers can breathe again, and leave their children of a certain age to the liberty of their own devices, and parental innocence. What age? Well, I’d suggest that it’s the under-26s, that being the new limit at which “kids” or fully grown adults, subject to STDs and other menacing acronyms, can remain on their parents’ health insurance. In the official description of the series, Girls, there was a “parental warning,” saying that elders might like to exercise caution in letting their young see the episode in question because of language, nudity, sexual content, and just the casual revelation that such things might be happening to their dear ones. In fact, the true warning was telling the parents not to watch, if they planned on sleeping or feeling good.

So the first season of Girls on HBO came to a close. Will there be another season? Yes, there will be, though the chance always looms that Lena Dunham, its 26-year-old creator, writer, director, producer, and actress may be drawn away on other dreams—like completing her novel, adapting Proust for Judd Apatow and Adam Sandler, or even doing a remake of The Magnificent Ambersons (in which she plays the revised part of the difficult daughter, Georgina). But what am I thinking? Why am I trifling with the idea of “too much” or burnout? Dunham gives every sign of being able to do all those things at the same time while becoming engaged to someone like Philip Roth or Gore Vidal, or both at the same time.

Many of us were taken with and alarmed by the offhand candor and open-minded nihilism of the early episodes of Girls, to say nothing of the way in which the modestly arranged Dunham (in a physical sense) was prepared to do on-camera routines pioneered by Jeanne Moreau or the pretty things in porn. A television series is as vulnerable and tricky an organism as democracy or Tim Lincecum’s pitching delivery. The best hope for a truly groundbreaking series is to be so offensive or impenetrable that it never gets renewed—that was the fate of Rubicon. Without that sublime death wish, a series risks learning its own ropes sufficiently to become entangled. As it discovers the routine that “plays,” that mechanism can turn into a habit, a parody of itself, and then camp. Girls did drift or falter along its way: The episode in which Hannah went home was a dead end, and the task of keeping up with the four girls all the time was testing.

But the real problem Girls faced—and it hovers over every TV series—was whether to let its rare life wander on without worrying, or make the whole thing lead towards a coherent, dramatic, and come-uppanced ending in which Hannah broke down and admitted she needs help? In episodes eight and nine, there were signs of the series drawing breath for such underlined Conclusions: There was a very good fight between Hannah and Marnie in which they broke up as roommates and began to see how totally unsuited they were; and there was an even better scene in which the blithe, witchy Jessa was read a quiet lesson on her abiding fears by a former employer.