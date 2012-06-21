[Update at 10:30 a.m.: The Supreme Court just finished issuing its decisions for the day; the health care cases were not among them. The court convenes again on Monday, the last scheduled session of the term. It could deliver its verdict then. Or it could decide to convene again one or more days next week, as it sometimes does at the end of the term. The Court will likely make such an announcement later today, according to SCOTUSblog. Keep in mind that we’re still awaiting verdicts on five other cases, including the lawsuit challenging Arizona’s immigration statute and one challenging life imprisonment for minors.]

By now you’ve probably read Ezra Klein’s New Yorker story about the individual mandate and the evolution of conservative opinion about it. If you haven’t, you really should. It’s a terrific explanation of what political scientists call “motivated reasoning”: the tendency to change your mind about a policy issue in order to advance your political interests. It’s a tendency to which all of us, from all ideological perspectives, are prone, although I’d argue it’s a lot more prevalent on the right these days.

For the moment, my own interest in the article is narrower. The Supreme Court could issue a ruling on the mandate as early as Thursday morning. Even now, the possibility that the challenge might prevail is difficult to contemplate, in part because the political transformation behind it was so breathtaking. Conservative intellectuals dreamed up the mandate and championed the concept for many years. Eventually Republican politicians embraced it and, famously, the one now running for president actually signed a mandate into law. Now those same conservatives and Republicans say the mandate is a bad idea. And not just a bad idea but a terrible idea. And not just a terrible idea but a tyrannical idea. That’s some highly motivated reasoning, for sure.

The shift in the constitutional landscape has been no less dramatic. Andrew Koppelman, the Northwestern University law professor who has written about this case for Salon and TNR, has been tracing the history of the legal argument against the mandate. (He’s writing a book on the subject.) The first serious suggestion of constitutional problems he found was in the late summer of 2009—magically, right around the time that unified Republican opposition to the Obama health care plan, which had been building for months, became a political fact of life. Tellingly, even libertarians like Case Western's Jonathan Adler and George Mason's Ilya Somin, frequent posters at the Volokh Conspiracy, were skeptical of the argument when they first read it. Although sympathetic in principle, they felt the mandate clearly fell within existing limits of federal power, at least as the Supreme Court had defined it for nearly a century. Adler, after reading an initial version of the brief against the mandate, said “I do not find this argument particularly convincing.” Somin was even more definitive about whether the anti-mandate argument was correct: “The answer under current precedent is clearly ‘no.’”