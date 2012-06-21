Now that the Supreme Court has left the fate of the Affordable Care Act hanging another few days, it seems an opportune moment to pose a question that has been growing on me after several recent reporting trips: why aren’t the most obvious beneficiaries of the law more aware of it?

There is an assumption in much national coverage of the law’s unpopularity that the right has won the “messaging war” on the law, partly, as Abby Goodnough lays out in a strong New York Times piece today, by spending far more to bash it on the airwaves than the law’s supporters have to defend it. There’s also an assumption that many in the white working class who will benefit from the law are sharply opposed to it because they, well, don’t much care for the guy who signed it into law. Both of these things are no doubt true. But my reporting leads me to think that the problem, to a large extent, gets to a very specific issue: the decision by the administration not to broadcast the part of the law that will have the most obvious, immediate impact on the working class: the expansion of Medicaid.

At least half to the expanded health coverage in the law—an estimated 16 million people—is to come through bringing Medicaid eligibility, in 2014, up to a national threshold, 133 percent of the poverty level (about $31,000 for a family of four.) The impact is going to be especially big in states of the South and West that now have exceedingly stingy eligibility rules—in Texas and Virginia, among others, earning as much as $10,000 a year disqualifies even a parent of small children from getting covered; if you’re childless, forget about it.

But when was the last time you heard the administration talking up this massively consequential part of the law? To the extent it does try to promote the law, it’s all about the filling of the donut hole for the Medicare drug benefit, letting young people stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26, credits to small businesses, and new rules on preexisting conditions. All important elements, but none as significant as the Medicaid expansion.