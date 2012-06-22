In anticipation of this week’s Rio+20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, a group of 22 scientists from a variety of disciplines collaborated to complete a sobering—that is to say, terribly frightening—new study of the global ecosystem. Published in the June 7 issue of Nature, the study finds that the earth may be dangerously close to an abrupt tipping point or “state shift”: In short, the combined pressures of climate change, habitat transformation, and human population growth may soon culminate in sudden, calamitous ecological devastation and a precipitous decline in quality of life for human beings.

I spoke with lead author Dr. Anthony Barnosky, from the University of California, Berkeley, about whether the apocalypse is inevitable and how we should respond to it.

Your paper suggests the possibility that a state shift could occur by 2025. Do you think this scenario allows us enough time to reverse course?

I think the important thing to remember about the state shift is that it’s not necessarily a global catastrophe or an apocalypse…