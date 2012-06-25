I know it’s not customary, but the customary is fading like spit in the sun. So I want to review two trailers for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, The Master, which will be released in October. The second trailer appeared online in June, the first a month earlier. They accompany the limited announcement that the film, set around 1950, is about one man who starts a new religion, and another who becomes his follower. It remains to be seen whether this description is accurate or sufficient. I want to approach the trailers as two films, each about ninety seconds long. They are unlike regular trailers in that they intend to be mysterious; that’s what makes them movies.

The first (let’s call it “May”) begins with a close-up of Joaquin Phoenix, his head tilted back against the right-hand edge of the frame, his eyes narrowed by smiling at some interrogation he is undergoing. There is the blur of a shoulder in the other corner of the frame that may be his questioner. The image cuts to a beach, the sea, the horizon, and a line of clouds. There is Phoenix. He topples over; he plays with a sand castle. There are young men wrestling in front of a crowd, some of whom are sailors. He sharpens a machete on a stone. The interrogation goes on against the beach scene. Phoenix calls his questioner “Sir.” He is asked whether he is more jumpy than he was before, how is his sleep, does he have nightmares? “Not as much as before.” Were there violent episodes—a knife to the throat of an officer? Or the last episode on the way home? Phoenix laughs, “What episode, sir?” He does not seem quick or bright, but he is good-natured. He wants to help. “What kind of episode?” He doesn’t remember.

The scene shifts to what might be below decks on a ship—cramped, hot, difficult. Phoenix is working at some task and he drinks from a leak in a tank. Then we are back to the interrogation: a full shot with an officer in khaki posing the questions. Phoenix can’t remember. “Was there a fight?” he asks, grinning, and the soldier says they’ll try to help him. “All right,” says Phoenix cheerfully, and he chuckles, like a simpleton or a wild and disbelieving man.

I want to be accurate in my description, but I realize that one might write a book about these 90 seconds of film. There is so much more in Phoenix’s attitude or disposition than I know how to put into words. You can call that acting, presence, or simply his own appearance, his Phoenix-ness. I may have introduced mistakes or seen the less relevant things. The material I’m discussing could be dropped from the final film—that has happened before. And I have not begun to address the beat of two or three drums that goes on through “May,” though I take it for granted that this beat is significant and I suspect we will have to decide whether it is a heartbeat, a ticking, the toll of doom, or something else. I suppose it could just be drums. But with a fragment of unexplained film, we are so greedy for interpretation. I assume the music is by Jonny Greenwood who did the extraordinary score for There Will Be Blood. But why do I say “extraordinary?” Am I so eager or excited?