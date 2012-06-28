After months of deliberation, the Supreme Court ruled to uphold the Affordable Care Act in a historic 5-4 decision. Make no mistake: the electoral consequences of the Court’s decision pale in comparison to the implications for the health care system and the scope of federal authority. On those far more important questions, I’ll be reading Jonathan Cohn and Jeffrey Rosen for superb insights and analysis, and you should be too.

While many of the policy and legal consequences of the decision will probably be found in the text of Roberts' opinion, the political fallout is uncertain. There is no question that the ruling represents a “win” for the President—his central legislative accomplishment survives and so does its cornerstone, the individual mandate. But beyond the basic “win” or “loss” formulation for the administration’s agenda, today’s decision is unlikely to translate into substantial electoral gains for either side.

If the Court had gone a different direction, the electoral consequences could have been more significant. But since the ruling preserves the status quo, the fundamentals of the health care debate remain essentially unaltered. Dissatisfaction with the health care law is already priced into the President’s approval ratings—Obama’s pursuit of health care reform was a defining element of his first term, and voters have already judged him on that basis. Opposition to the health care law was never driven by arcane constitutional concerns, even if many viewed it as government overreach. Indeed, constitutional concerns were not given much credence in mainstream media discussions until long after the passage of the ACA.

Today’s decision will not dissuade Romney from vigorously campaigning against job-killing ObamaCare, but the President’s response could alter the trajectory of the political debate. Polls consistently show that the public disapproves of the ACA, suggesting that the Obama campaign would be wise to move the discussion away from health care as soon as possible. But while the intensity of the law’s detractors justifiably receives attention commensurate with their outrage, many Americans harbor mixed feelings. Why are so many unsure about such a controversial and well-known bill? Many simply do not understand the ACA, which is not surprising given the rancorous political debate and the complexity of the legislation. According to surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation, between 42 and 55 percent of voters say they are “confused” by the health care law, and 39 percent say they do not know enough about the law to assess how it will affect them personally.