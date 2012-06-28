What a relief—but much damage was still done.

Maybe it’s inevitable and right that the fate of such a large social reform was ultimately ratified or undone at the Supreme Court. I tend to think the opposite: It’s pretty disgraceful that the case got this far. We have a national, $2.8 trillion healthcare system that includes huge and obvious inefficiencies. That same system includes huge and obvious cruelties towards the sick or injured. Congress and successive presidents spent decades debating how to modify and stabilize our complex mix of public and private coverage to address these problems. This decision allows us to continue the hard work required to attack these problems.

In its specifics, though not in the final congressional vote, the Affordable Care Act is precisely the bipartisan compromise Americans want to see. Eight decades of legal precedent support its constitutionality. I was honored to sign two excellent amicus briefs written by leading experts arguing these legal and policy points. The fatuous questions at oral argument from Justices Roberts, Alito, and Scalia were thus frightening and discouraging. That conversation seemed to signal that partisan polarization—which disfigures so much of American life--disfigures our highest court, too.

Here I seemed to have gotten things wrong. Perhaps I was overly cynical regarding Justice Roberts, but it’s still sobering that four justices were apparently willing to strike down the centerpiece domestic policy initiative of an opposing president, for no compelling reason of constitutional law.