Today’s Supreme Court decision isn’t just a victory for Obama and his health plan: It’s a triumph of substance over formalism. The challengers’ argument all along rested on a curious claim that linguistics should trump reality. They treated the mandate as a fundamental change in Congressional power, but conceded that precisely the same financial effects could have been imposed if the mandate had been called a tax. Likewise, for all their alarm about a broccoli mandate, their argument implied that Congress could impose it if it just called it a broccoli tax.

As a result, the challenger argument was never really about the scope of Congressional power, which would not have been changed even if they had won, but just about the words Congress must use to exercise it. It was just a one-off argument that would enable them to strike down Obamacare because, they argued, it used the wrong wording.

The Supreme Court, quite sensibly, rejected this position, holding that substance trumps linguistics. This was clearly correct. Tax precedents have long held that whether a levy is within Congress’ taxing power depends not on labels, but on whether it has the same functional effect as a tax.

There are many such cases, but the killer precedent, which Chief Justice Roberts cited, was 1992’s New York v. United States. That case involved a federal law mandating that states “shall” be responsible for disposing of their nuclear waste, enforced by what the statute said was a “penalty” of having to pay a higher surcharge on out-of-state nuclear waste shipments. The Court nonetheless held this was within the taxing power because the surcharge functioned as a tax—even though it didn’t call itself a tax.