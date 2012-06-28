Cohn and others are taking care of the heavy lifting here at TNR in responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act. But I was at the Supreme Court this morning, at the sweaty front-lines of the Obamacare decision, and I wanted to record for posterity a few details that might have been lost in the shuffle:

· A belly dancer made a last-minute attempt to seduce justices into supporting Obamacare (I think) by gyrating near the front steps of the Court.

· By my estimate, at least a dozen of the reporters in the Court were wearing running shoes, ready to sprint copies of the decision back to newsrooms (in 85 degree heat).

· Justices Scalia and Thomas—both dissenters—spent the duration of the decision slouched back in their chairs, whispering to each other.