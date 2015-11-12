We were apprehensive when President Clinton announced his criteria for assessing Supreme Court candidates: “Find me somebody who when the name is heard people say, ‘Yes. Wow. A home run.’” The appointment of a justice is an occasion more of intellectual than political importance; and since World War II, the leading judges and scholars have been too little known outside the legal community to generate much popular excitement. Perhaps for that reason, presidents since FDR have all but abandoned the tradition of picking the best candidates, relying instead on cronies, ideologues or benign obscurities.

With the nomination of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, however, Clinton has broken the mold. And perhaps we can be forgiven for scarcely containing our enthusiasm. It was TNR’s early endorsement that helped bring Ginsburg’s merits to the White House’s attention, at a time when most liberals were dismissing her for her politically incorrect views on Roe v. Wade. Fortunately, after the longest search in memory, the logic of her appointment became clear to the president himself.

For this Clinton deserves unstinting credit. There is something blinkered about Washington’s obsession with the selection process, as if the process can somehow be separated from the candidate it produces. Of course, we would have preferred a quicker decision, free of near misses like Mario Cuomo. But these unfortunate diversions will soon be forgotten. When the president settled down to make his decision, he did something neither of his immediate Republican predecessors had done. He chose between two federal judges—Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer—who can be described without irony as the country’s most scholarly Democrats, the best regarded by liberals and conservatives. While Ronald Reagan and George Bush talked cynically about separating law from politics, Clinton proved that he actually meant it. Not since Gerald Ford picked John Paul Stevens has a president taken his constitutional stewardship so seriously.

And not since well before Stevens has an appointment been so clearly right. Ginsburg is, as we noted months ago, the Thurgood Marshall of the women’s movement. She is a civil libertarian and a scholar who combines intellectual independence with personal integrity. But her most important quality, the one that sets her apart from her pragmatic predecessor, Byron White, is this: she appears to have a constitutional philosophy.