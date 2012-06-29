If Republicans take the White House and both chambers of Congress in November, there’s a good chance they will repeal most, if not all, of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. But after yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, the law is safe from legal challenges, right? Not so fast. We may see one more last-ditch conservative effort to gut a major portion of the law.

Right now, there are small challenges to Obamacare that are making their ways through the courts. A 2010 suit is challenging the law’s cost-controlling review board (AKA “death panels”); another takes on the provision that Catholic institutions, like other employers, must provide birth control and other doctrinally verboten services to their employees. Neither of these, along with other smaller efforts, would do much to mess with the main intent of the law: to provide insurance to the uninsured.

But Michael Cannon of the Cato Institute, and Jonathan Adler of Case Western Reserve University, who are Obamacare critics, argue that a much more consequential challenge is not only possible, but inevitable. Cannon and Adler's case deals with the law's employer mandate, which stipulates that businesses of 50 or more employees must provide health benefits to their employees, or pay a penalty. They're not arguing that such a mandate is unconstitutional. Rather, they contend that in certain cases, the text of the law does not permit the federal government to levy such a penalty on stingy employers.

Here's why: The employer mandate--the thing that's keeping the Walmarts of the world in line--is conditional upon the existence of tax credits and subsidies that are administered through state-run insurance exchanges (marketplaces that will allow state residents to shop comparatively for insurance; without the subsidies, insurance would remain too expensive for many people.) Right now, however, since several states are refusing to create those exchanges, the federal government has decided to create the exchanges on their behalf.