Controlling McCarthy

The protection afforded defendants by the Bill of Rights is denied witnesses before Congressional committees. The reason is that these witnesses are not thought to be defendants at all. The Bill of Rights is associated with criminal proceedings but Congressional committees are supposed to be in the business of obtaining information without trespassing on ground reserved by the Constitution for our courts.

Nonetheless Congressional committees have trespassed, constituting themselves de facto courts and administering their own kind of punishment without the restraint of due process of law. (Is man not “punished” who fired from his job after appearing before a committee?) An early leader of the House Committee on Un-American Activities, Rep. John Rankin, referred to the committee as a “grand jury” in which “defense council was denied.” Senator McCarthy tends always to conduct a trial rather than an investigation, and one in which he plays the dual role of prosecutor and judge—abhorred throughout the history of Anglo-American jurisprudence. In arguing that the investigation of the House Committee on Un-American Activities infringed the Constitution, Judge Edgerton noted “the Committee and its members have repeatedly said ‘that its main purpose is to do by exposure and publicity what it believes may not validly be done by legislation’.” More recently Senator McCarthy has held hearings, such as the hearing on Communist infiltration in the public schools of New York for the express and improper purpose of bringing pressure to bear on local authorities who are responsible to state government under the powers reserved to the states and expressed in state legislation.

Sen. Wayne More declares: “We have reached a point in the conducting of Senate investigations which go into the question of innocence or guilt of persons under investigation that it is a legal fiction to argue that in fact such persons are not standing trial.” Frequently, Morse adds, Congressional committees are conducting trials “which violate the spirit and intent of the Bill of Rights.” It is an effort to adjust to these transgressions that the movement has arisen to extend to Congressional witnesses the rights granted defendants in court trials.

First among these rights, in the opinion of Senator Morse is the right to counsel. Without counsel, he holds, a witness in current investigations “is the victim of inquisitions or a star chamber proceeding.”

The second right, in Senator Morse’s view, is “the right to be advised in advance of the subject matter to be taken up at the hearing.” He adds “that right does not exist at the present time”; even as a privilege it is seldom granted.

The third right advocated by Senator Morse is “the right to testify in one’s own behalf. He adds,

That means the precious right to submit one’s case…in an orderly way, without being badgered our abused in the attempt to do so. It means an orderly procedure whereby a witness takes the stand, after the case against him has been presented, submits his reply under orderly procedure, and then subjects himself to cross examination.

[Commenting on the criticism that this procedure would take too long, Morse notes:]

If what really is sought in investigations is the truth—and if the truth is not being sought there is no right to conduct such investigations—it will be obtained in a shorter period of time by following these well recognized rules of procedure under the judicial process rather than by using the Kangaroo court methods which have come to identify too many investigations.

The fourth right advocated by Senator Morse is “the right to be advised of adverse testimony before it is released to the public.” He explains,

“This procedural safeguard would bring an end to the anonymous smear material which is not even signed but which is too frequently accepted into the record of our committees. Very frequently, not even members of the committees know its source.”

In addition Senator Morse believes that the Senate should recognize three additional rights of witnesses:

The right to have stenographic record of testimony.

The right to write a brief and a rebuttal brief.

The right, in the case of contempt citation, to appeal to the courts for a review as to whether or not the procedural rights of the defendant were violated in the course of investigation.

Lastly, Senator Morse proposes that majority of the members of any committee or subcommittee shall be present when a witness takes the stand. “That little guaranty,” he notes “would have prevented the Zwicker case. It would eliminate a surprising amount of public criticism these days about some of the investigations which have been conducted in this body over the past few years.

Where the Responsibility Lies

“Obviously,” said President Eisenhower, “it is the responsibility of Congress to see to it that its procedures are proper and fair.” That certainly is true. But what does it mean? To Senator Morse it means that the Senate itself must enact rules of procedure that are binding on all committees that it creates. To other Senators it means that the Senate shall write rules of procedure for every committee to which it makes appropriations to carry on investigations. To Senator Knowland it means that each committee is permitted to pass its own rules. To Senator McCarthy it means nothing at all. Yet McCarthy acts in the name of the entire of Senate when he humiliates General Zwicker; his committee is the Senate’s child, and the Senate is responsible for its behavior. Eighty-five Senators voted for the appropriations sought by Senator McCarthy on the ground that his committee’s work was in the line of the Senate’s proper function. With this vote went the undeniable responsibility to insure that the McCarthy Committee acts in accordance with procedures that the Senate can support.

President Eisenhower in some form recognizes this responsibility. He adds that it is the special responsibility of the Republican majority. Here while his instinct is constructive, his proposal to refer the matter to the Republican Policy Committee, is in Senator Morse’s view “not only inadequate but ill-advised.” Morse notes: “it is not good policy for the Policy Committee to formulate legislation, and still less is it its function to prescribe rules for the conduct of Senate committees….Indeed, one of the very abuses that requires cure is the conduct of committees by one party ‘without consultation’ with members of the minority.”

Will Congress Reform Itself?

President Eisenhower passes on to the nation the welcome news that “effective steps are being taken by the Republican leadership to set up codes of fair procedure.” Are they to be mandatory or permissive> How are they to be enforced? No further clues are offered by the President. He affirms grandly that “the conscience of America” requires both proper vigilance and fair play and “we can be certain that [Congress] will respond to America’s convictions in this regard.”

How can we be certain? The record indicates, on the contrary, that we if anything can be certain that without outside pressure Congress will not reform itself.

The record is not altogether barren. Several Congressional committees have voluntarily adopted codes of fair procedure in recent years. The House Committee on Expenditures in the Executive Department made public in 1948 17 excellent rules which it observed. Evidence was kept within the bounds of pertinency, witnesses were permitted to testify on their own behalf, and those defamed were invited to reply. Similar rules were adopted by the Senate Preparedness Committee, the Kefauver Committee on Organized Crime, the Committee investigating the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The Senate Investigations Subcommittee under Senator Ferguson adopted rules in 1949 that restricted its powers. That is the Committee over which McCarthy presides today.

But Congress has refused to formalize these gains into law. When, for example, the courts rule that the arrest of Harold Christoffel for contempt of Congress was illegal because one Committee member did not constitute a quorum, the response of some Congressional committees was to amend their rules to make one member a quorum. The great majority of Congressional committees follow no rules. The measures for mandatory rules advanced by reformers have consistently been buried in the Rules Committees.

Has the President really the right to assume that more can be expected from his party’s present efforts? The Republican Policy Committee that the President referred to met on March 4 with the Republican chairmen of 10 committees. It rule out dictation; it ruled out a uniform code of rules. Sen. William Jenner accurately summarized the attention accorded its deliberations: “Much ado about nothing.”

Public opinion can compel Congress to act. And any action that restricts the transgressor, even the voluntary action of some committee members in insisting on advance notice of sessions called by Senator McCarthy is well worth while. Obviously Congressional inquiries will continue to be broad in scope. Obviously the time is long overdue for Congress to recognize the grave problems these investigations present is their threat to traditional rights. Procedures most certainly are needed—established permanently, to place the status of witnesses beyond the whims of passing, ambitious men. The rules need not be uniform. But no permanent committee and above all, none that inquiries into matters covered by the First Amendment can safely avoid coded fair procedures.

Yet, to argue that they offer no real assurances against the spread of McCarthyism is surely wrong. There is much to be said for the views of Senator Knowland and Senator Ferguson on opposing uniform and mandatory rules. Even if such rules are adopted, their enforcement is well nigh impossible. If a Senator violates the rule—for instance, where is the right of appeal? To the Rules Committee, says the American Jewish Congress; to the courts, says Senator Morse. But the Rules Committee will not and the courts cannot deal with the Senator whose whole life and character is a transgression against decency. There is basic truth in the words of Senator Fulbright that “The power to investigate is wielded by individuals not by institutions.” It follows that no attention given to procedure should divert this nation from the essential fact that the investigative power of Congress will be misused as long as it is in the hands of men whose primary interest is personal publicity and political advancement.

The responsibility for fair procedures as the President notes, belongs to the Congress. But procedure is not the decency belongs first with the head of their Party, and ultimately with the voters who raise them to power. Democracy, Senator Fulbright argued recently “has no apparatus to deal with the boor, the liar and the anti-democrat.” Its only recourse is to replace them with responsible and decent men. Meanwhile, no Senator is going to curb McCarthy when his party leader refuses to lead. McCarthy will pursue his course in one way or another with all the power he now possesses until the people of America insist on Ike or Joe instead of Ike and Joe.

This article appeared in the March 15, 1954 issue of the magazine.